Strategy :  You can now easily order Chipotle, Five Guys, and more using Facebook — here's how (FB)

Facebook is launching the ability to order food for pick-up and delivery on the social network.

(By chief_huddleston on Flickr)
"People already go to Facebook to browse restaurants and decide where to eat or where to order food — we're making that easier," Alex Himel, vice president of Facebook's local team, said in a newsroom post on the website.

"Once you decide you're hungry, let's take you from that decision to food in your hand," Himmel told Business Insider, saying that Facebook was targeting people who are already seeking out restaurants instead of impulse buys.

The service gives Facebook users a few ways to order. Restaurants' Facebook pages have an "order now" button, and they will also be able to browse through different restaurants in the "order food" tab.

(Facebook)

Facebook will essentially serve as an ordering website aggregator, with partnerships with services like EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo. The company also partnered with chains including Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John's, and Panera to offer the chains' own ordering and delivery services.

