Strategy :  Women like to be hugged on the first date, think more than two drinks is too many, and reach their sexual peak at 66, according to a new survey

Dating site Match.com surveyed 5,000 singles in the US to find out what's important for a good date and a fulfilling sex life.

The results showed women still like compliments, and their sexual peak is a fair bit older than you might expect.



First dates make everyone nervous. If you're meeting someone from a dating app, it's especially hard becuase you barely know anything about the person you're about to spend time with.

Everyone has different boundaries, so it can be difficult to work out what someone else wants from the first date. Luckily, thanks to a survey by Match.com, we could have some answers.

In its seventh annual Singles in America Study, dating site Match.com asked over 5,000 singles in the US about dating rituals, the impact of social media, and their attitudes about love, sex, and relationships.

According to the results, the number one thing women want on a first date is to feel comfortable. 79% said this was their priority, followed by 35% wanting to be happy, and 27% wanting to be liked.

Compliments aren't going out of style, with 94% of women saying they would want to be complimented by their date, and 90% said they would want their date to be waiting for them when they arrive.

After the date, 91% of women would approve of their date picking up the bill, but 45% wouldn't mind splitting.

The main turnoffs women reported were someone having more than two drinks on a first date (80%), being rude to waiting staff (38%), arriving over 15 minutes late, or asking to share their date's food.

As for appropriate physical contact, 82% were happy with being hugged, and 71% would expect a kiss on the cheek.

When it comes to sex, whether it's on a first date or not, 83% of singles want their partner to be caring and enthusiastic, 78% want good communication, and 76% think it's important that their partner is a good kisser.

Too much talking was an indication of bad sex, turning off 82% of singles, and bad kissing put off 62% of them.

Age also plays a part in getting it on — and according to the survey, single women have their best sex at 66 years old, and men are just slightly younger at 64, but the reasons for this are unclear. According to the Daily Mail, it could be because at this age, people know what they want physically and aren't timid about asking for it.

"Americans are having long overdue conversations about people's diverse sexual lives, respect, pleasure, and consent," said Justin Garcia, a gender studies endowed professor and research scientist at The Kinsey Institute, and Scientific Advisor to Match.com.

"Singles of all ages, sexual orientations, races, ethnicities, and genders report that an enthusiastic, caring, and communicative partner are the key ingredients for a pleasurable sexual experience, which further emphasizes that affirmative consent and mutual respect and engagement is paramount to good sex."