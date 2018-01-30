Strategy :  What the living descendants of notorious dictators are doing today

news

While the names of the 20th century's most brutal dictators will forever go down in history, much less is known about their descendants.

As it turns out, Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin, Pol Pot, and other infamous figures all have living descendants. Some are politicians, others are artists, and others are living relatively anonymously.

Read on to find out what the descendants of ruthless dictators are doing today:

Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, is a right-wing politician who was elected to the Italian Senate in 2013. She was previously an actress and a model.

Source: Telegraph

Jacob Jugashvili, the great-grandson of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, is an artist living in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. He was once ashamed of his lineage, according to The Globe and Mail, but now celebrates his family tree.

Source: The Globe and Mail

Sar Patchata (right) is the only daughter of Cambodian dictator Pol Pot. She got married in 2014 and works as a rice farmer, according to The Daily Mail. "I want to meet my father and spend time with him in the next life, if the next life exists," she said, according to journalist Nate Thayer.

Source: The Daily Mail and Nate Thayer

Zury Ríos is the daughter of Efraín Ríos Montt, who took power in Guatemala through a coup d'état in 1982. She is a politician in her home country and in 2004, married Jerry Weller, then a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Illinois.

Source: The New York Times

Valentin Ceaușescu is the only surviving child of Romanian leader Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena. He does research in nuclear physics in Romania.

Source: The New York Times

Jaffar Amin, son of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, worked as a manager for DHL for 11 years, according to Foreign Policy. Now he does voiceover work in commercials for companies like Qatar Airways and Hwansung, a South Korean furniture company.

Source: Foreign Policy

Fernando Martin Manotoc is the grandson of former Filipino ruler Ferdinand Marcos. He works as a model and owns businesses in the Philippines, including a Doc Martens footwear store, according to Inquire.

Source: Inquire

Adolf Hitler didn't have any children, but there are still five living members of his bloodline, descendants from Hitler's father's first marriage. They have vowed never to have children so that Hitler's legacy ends with them.

Source: Telegraph