Strategy :  What it's like behind the scenes at QVC — the retail powerhouse that plans to buy rival HSN for $2.1 billion

QVC is one of the best-known home-shopping TV networks in America and will soon become the largest television commerce company in the world.
The e-commerce giant recently announced that its parent company will purchase a controlling interest in rival network HSN in a deal worth $2.1 billion.
We got a behind-the-scenes look at QVC's massive broadcast facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania to see how it all comes together.
The QVC studio is located in West Chester, PA — about an hour outside Philadelphia. (Graham Flanagan)
The building itself is huge. (Graham Flanagan)
It has over 58,000 square feet of studios and 20 individual transforming sets. (Graham Flanagan)
The backdrop of the sets reflect what time of day it is for viewers... (Graham Flanagan)
... Day or night. (Graham Flanagan)
Products get an average of six to eight minutes of airtime. (Graham Flanagan)
Although some products stay on the air for as long as an hour. (Graham Flanagan)
The network's live broadcast runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. (Graham Flanagan)
Product samples used in production are stored in QVC's giant closets, which they call "product central." (Graham Flanagan)
Every item that goes out on the air has to have at least two samples on site. (Graham Flanagan)
And every sample is prepped before it gets filmed. (Graham Flanagan)
There's a lot going on during each production. (Graham Flanagan)
The line producer carefully watches the show, listens to the crew on headsets, and monitors real-time sales. (Graham Flanagan)
Producers pay attention to how many orders are coming in, what sizes and color speople are buying, and how many items are left in inventory. (Graham Flanagan)
The onscreen talent are excellent at what they do. (Graham Flanagan)
While broadcasting, they manage to adapt their onscreen plans based on what producers relay to them about viewership and sales. (Graham Flanagan)
QVC has broadcast operations in seven different countries including Japan, Germany, and the UK. (Graham Flanagan)
The company generated $8.7 billion in sales in 2016. (Graham Flanagan)