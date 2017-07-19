Strategy :  What it's like behind the scenes at QVC — the retail powerhouse that plans to buy rival HSN for $2.1 billion

QVC is one of the best-known home-shopping TV networks in America and will soon become the largest television commerce company in the world.

The e-commerce giant recently announced that its parent company will purchase a controlling interest in rival network HSN in a deal worth $2.1 billion.

We got a behind-the-scenes look at QVC's massive broadcast facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania to see how it all comes together.

The QVC studio is located in West Chester, PA — about an hour outside Philadelphia.

The building itself is huge.

It has over 58,000 square feet of studios and 20 individual transforming sets.

The backdrop of the sets reflect what time of day it is for viewers...

... Day or night.

Products get an average of six to eight minutes of airtime.

Although some products stay on the air for as long as an hour.

The network's live broadcast runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Product samples used in production are stored in QVC's giant closets, which they call "product central."

Every item that goes out on the air has to have at least two samples on site.

And every sample is prepped before it gets filmed.

There's a lot going on during each production.

The line producer carefully watches the show, listens to the crew on headsets, and monitors real-time sales.

Producers pay attention to how many orders are coming in, what sizes and color speople are buying, and how many items are left in inventory.

The onscreen talent are excellent at what they do.

While broadcasting, they manage to adapt their onscreen plans based on what producers relay to them about viewership and sales.

QVC has broadcast operations in seven different countries including Japan, Germany, and the UK.

The company generated $8.7 billion in sales in 2016.