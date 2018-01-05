Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Wendy's takes aim at McDonald's and Taco Bell as the fast-food price wars heat up

Wendy's is joining the fast-food battle for bargain-shopping customers.

All of these items are included in Wendy's 4 for $4 deal.

(Wendy's)
  • Wendy's expanded its 4 for $4 deal to include eight options.
  • The new deal comes as fast-food chains compete to get the lowest prices.
  • McDonald's rolled out a new value menu this week, while Taco Bell expanded its own dollar menu.

Wendy's is joining the fast-food battle for bargain-shopping customers.

The fast-food chain announced this week it is expanding its 4 for $4 bundle deal. In the deal, customers pick from one of eight entrees and pair it with chicken nuggets, a small fry, and a drink for $4.

null play

null

(Hollis Johnson)

The entrees included in the deal are the Double Stack, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Go-Wrap, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, Jr. Cheeseburger, Spicy Go-Wrap, and Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe.

The deal comes at a time when fast-food chains are slashing prices to compete for customers looking for deals in the new year.

On Thursday, McDonald's officially debuted the "$1 $2 $3 menu" — a new take on its iconic Dollar Menu. Subway launched a revamped $5 footlong deal on Monday, with five sandwiches priced at $4.99. And, Taco Bell announced in December it is expanding its dollar menu with plans to roll out 20 $1 limited-time offerings throughout 2018, in addition to the 20 $1 permanent menu items.

null
