Strategy :  We went to one of New York's most famous department stores after it sold to an office startup and saw the retail apocalypse playing out firsthand

- Lord & Taylor announced on Tuesday that it would sell its flagship store to the co-working startup WeWork.
- The building will become WeWork's headquarters in 2018.
- The deal is yet another sign of how destructive the retail apocalpyse has been.
- On a visit to the store after the announcement, we saw empty aisles and lots of discounts.
On Tuesday, Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay announced it would sell its landmark Lord & Taylor store on Fifth Avenue to co-working startup WeWork for $850 million. Lord & Taylor will continue to operate the entire building through the end of this year.
WeWork recently raised $4.4 billion in funding from SoftBank Group and SoftBank Vision Fund and is now considered the most valuable startup in New York City. The flagship Lord & Taylor building will serve as WeWork's headquarters.
While Lord & Taylor is not leaving the building entirely — it will rent about 25% of the space — the sale is symbolic for the struggling department store and for retail as a whole, as shoppers continue to move away from brick-and-mortar stores toward online options. Lord & Taylor has occupied the building on Fifth Avenue since 1914.
We visited Lord & Taylor's flagship Fifth Avenue store on Wednesday to see how it's prepared for the holiday season and the ensuing transition. While the store was offering plenty of discounts, it attracted a small fraction of the significant foot traffic outside.
Here's how Lord & Taylor will end its run as the sole operator of its iconic Fifth Avenue location.
We went to the store, which is located at 424 5th Avenue, on a Wednesday afternoon. There was significant foot traffic nearby. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Some of the displays promoted retro styles that seemed to be targeted toward middle-aged shoppers. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Inside, the store wasn't attracting as many customers as you'd expect from the bustle outside. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
The discounts were immediately apparent. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Even premium items, like jewelry, were on sale. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
One floor up, the shoe section was a little more crowded. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Here, we found the first of Lord & Taylor's efforts to appeal to younger shoppers in the form of a phone-charging station. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
We also noticed relics of a bygone era. Given the emergence of curated, online clothing delivery services like Stitch Fix and Trunk Club, Lord & Taylor's personal stylist service may not provide the competitive advantage it once did. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
As we moved up through the store, it became apparent that Lord & Taylor has invested in eye-catching displays. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
But they didn't seem to be drawing much foot traffic. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
For the most part, the women's clothes seemed to be targeted toward a middle-aged demographic. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
High-end labels like Armani and Kate Spade were common ... (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
... as were cashmere sweaters, which were EVERYWHERE. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Lord & Taylor did make overtures toward younger shoppers with yoga apparel. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Another effort to compete with online retailers — a price-matching guarantee. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
The cashmere sweaters were inescapable. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
The discounts continued in the men's section. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Still, there weren't many customers shopping for men's clothes. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
It wasn't hard to understand why some of the items were on sale — like this purple velvet blazer. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
The men's offerings were more oriented toward millennials. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
The efforts to appeal to young shoppers were more obvious with the graphic tees ... (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
... and novelty suits. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Here's another of Lord & Taylor's methods to make their stores relevant to online shoppers. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
This display (for cashmere sweaters, of course) creeped us out a bit. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
It's never too early for Christmas decorations. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)
Ultimately, the discounts and other efforts to attract online shoppers were apparently not enough to fend off the retail apocalypse. (Mark Matousek/Business Insider)