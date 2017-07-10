Strategy :  We ate at Warren Buffett’s favorite Omaha steakhouse — here's what it's like

Warren Buffett is worth $77 billion but you wouldn't know it from the way he lives.
The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the world's most famous investors still lives in the same house that he bought for $31,500 in 1958.
And his eating habits are just as low-key.
The 86-year-old begins each day with a McDonald's breakfast sandwich, and depending on how the markets are doing, he'll opt to be more or less frugal with his choice. On bad days he gets a Sausage McMuffin with egg and cheese for $2.95, and on the good days it's a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit for $3.17.
Throughout his career, Buffett has also remained loyal to his favorite steakhouse in his hometown of Omaha.
Business Insider's video team traveled to Gorat's to see what it's like:
Gorat's in Omaha, Nebraska, opened in 1944. From the outside, it doesn't look like much.
A neon sign outside proclaims that it services the "finest steaks in the world."
The steakhouse is about a 7-minute drive from Berkshire Hathaway's HQ.
When Buffett comes to Gorat's, he sits in a private dining area just off the main dining room.
The small room seats three people and has an interior window looking out on the rest of the restaurant.
Buffett's favorite meal begins with a salad with blue cheese.
His meal is also likely accompanied by a Coke. Buffett is known to drink 5 Cokes a day.
He then orders the 22oz T-Bone steak with a double order of hash browns. The steak costs $39.
Gorat claims its steaks are lightly seasoned and brushed with butter. This one is drenched in butter.
It's well seasoned with lots of salt and pepper.
It's cooked rare and is juicy inside.
The meal is extremely filling.
Buffett is a big deal at Gorat's.
His face appears in different places throughout the restaurant.
There's even a cardboard cut out of him when you walk into the main dining room.
