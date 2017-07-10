Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  We ate at Warren Buffett’s favorite Omaha steakhouse — here's what it's like

  • Published:

Throughout his career, Warren Buffett has remained loyal to Gorat's, his favorite steakhouse in his hometown of Omaha.

Warren Buffett's favorite steak at Gorat's costs $39.

(Business Insider)
Warren Buffett is worth $77 billion but you wouldn't know it from the way he lives.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the world's most famous investors still lives in the same house that he bought for $31,500 in 1958.

And his eating habits are just as low-key.

The 86-year-old begins each day with a McDonald's breakfast sandwich, and depending on how the markets are doing, he'll opt to be more or less frugal with his choice. On bad days he gets a Sausage McMuffin with egg and cheese for $2.95, and on the good days it's a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit for $3.17.

Throughout his career, Buffett has also remained loyal to his favorite steakhouse in his hometown of Omaha.

Business Insider's video team traveled to Gorat's to see what it's like:

Gorat's in Omaha, Nebraska, opened in 1944. From the outside, it doesn't look like much.

(Wikimedia Commons)


A neon sign outside proclaims that it services the "finest steaks in the world."

(Business Insider)


The steakhouse is about a 7-minute drive from Berkshire Hathaway's HQ.

(Google Maps)


When Buffett comes to Gorat's, he sits in a private dining area just off the main dining room.

(Business Insider)


The small room seats three people and has an interior window looking out on the rest of the restaurant.

(Business Insider)


Buffett's favorite meal begins with a salad with blue cheese.

(Business Insider)


His meal is also likely accompanied by a Coke. Buffett is known to drink 5 Cokes a day.

(Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



He then orders the 22oz T-Bone steak with a double order of hash browns. The steak costs $39.

(Business Insider)


Gorat claims its steaks are lightly seasoned and brushed with butter. This one is drenched in butter.

(Business Insider)


It's well seasoned with lots of salt and pepper.

(Business Insider)


It's cooked rare and is juicy inside.

(Business Insider)


The meal is extremely filling.

(Business Insider)


Buffett is a big deal at Gorat's.

(Business Insider)


His face appears in different places throughout the restaurant.

(Business Insider)


There's even a cardboard cut out of him when you walk into the main dining room.

(Business Insider)




