Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Walmart will start fining its suppliers for early and late deliveries (WMT)

Strategy Walmart will start fining its suppliers for early and late deliveries (WMT)

  • Published:

Walmart is taking new measures to ensure that suppliers of fast-turning items, like groceries and paper towels, are delivering orders on time

Walmart Global eCommerce Sales play

Walmart Global eCommerce Sales

(BI Intelligence)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "E-Commerce Briefing" subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.

Walmart is taking new measures to ensure that suppliers of fast-turning items, like groceries and paper towels, are delivering orders on time, beginning in August, Bloomberg reports.

The new initiative, dubbed On-Time, In-Full (OTIF), requires suppliers to deliver the ordered products 100% in full on the scheduled delivery date, 75% percent of the time — a standard that will be raised to 95% by February 2018. An OTIF score will be determined over a one-month period, and both early and late deliveries, as well as improperly packed goods, will be subject to a fine of 3% of the shipment's value.

Creating an efficient supply chain is crucial for Walmart, which has a massive network of 150 distribution centers in the US. Some of its 75 largest suppliers — which include Unilever and Procter & Gamble — have had OTIF scores as low as 10%. While late deliveries can cause out-of-stocks, leading to lost sales as customers turn to competitors for the missing items, early deliveries can also be damaging. Overstocks have led to several Walmart locations storing surplus inventory in cargo trailers parked behind the store.

Supply chain operations are becoming an increasingly important focus area for retailers, as online and omnichannel orders complicate inventory management. Target implemented a policy akin to Walmart’s OTIF initiative as it revamped its supply chain last year. Although managing large store networks, in addition to e-commerce fulfillment operations, is difficult, stocked shelves and fast delivery are critical to customer satisfaction. As Amazon builds out its logistics network, it will be crucial that retailers optimize supply chains to fend off competition from the e-commerce giant.

To receive stories like this one directly to your inbox every morning, sign up for the E-Commerce Briefing newsletter. Click here to learn more about how you can gain risk-free access today.

Top 3

1 Strategy Ethiopia dethrones Ivory Coast as Africa's fastest growing...bullet
2 Strategy 4 things you should say when you get a 'no' during a salary...bullet
3 Strategy 12 job interview tricks you can't afford to ignorebullet

Strategy

How the sausage is made isn't always a pretty process.
Strategy 'THEY USED THE FACE OF THE COW': Papa John reveals disturbing truth that convinced the pizza chain to make a major change
null
Strategy Southerners swear by this regional chicken chain's breakfast menu — we went to see if it lives up to the hype (BOJA)
Some of these rules were weirdly specific.
Strategy 7 rules of medieval knighthood that will change the way you look at chivalry
It might be time to eliminate a few tasks.
Strategy A simple chart can help you figure out how you should really be investing your time and energy at work