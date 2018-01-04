Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Walmart reveals the most bizarre top-selling items in every state

  Published:

Walmart knows more about what Americans are buying than any other US retailer.

(J.D. Pooley / Stringer/ Getty)
  • Walmart.com analyzed the hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.
  • According to the data, New Yorkers love Cheerios, Californians love protein powder, and Ohioans are big fans of grape-flavored drink mix.


Walmart knows more about what Americans are buying than any other US retailer, thanks to its sheer size.

The company tracks shoppers' purchases across Walmart.com and its more than 4,700 US stores. In a recent analysis of Walmart.com data, the retailer identified the 25 hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.

According to the data, New Yorkers love Cheerios, Californians love protein powder, and Ohioans are big fans of grape-flavored drink mix.

Mayonnaise is popular in North Carolina, french fried onions are big in DC, and vanilla frosting is a top seller in Washington.

Here are some of the most surprising top-selling items in every state, according to Walmart.

ALABAMA: Crayons

ALABAMA: Crayons play

ALABAMA: Crayons

(Wikimedia Commons)


ALASKA: RV & marine antifreeze

ALASKA: RV &amp; marine antifreeze play

ALASKA: RV & marine antifreeze

(Shutterstock)


ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls

ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls play

ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls

(Shutterstock)


ARKANSAS: Chocolate

ARKANSAS: Chocolate play

ARKANSAS: Chocolate

(Lee Jae Won/Reuters)


CALIFORNIA: Protein powder

CALIFORNIA: Protein powder play

CALIFORNIA: Protein powder

(Shutterstock)


COLORADO: M&M's peanut chocolate

COLORADO: M&amp;M's peanut chocolate play

COLORADO: M&M's peanut chocolate

(Shutterstock)


CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD

CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD play

CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD

(YouTube/Paramount)


DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy

DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy play

DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy

(YouTube / Tenamesan)


FLORIDA: Sparkling cider

FLORIDA: Sparkling cider play

FLORIDA: Sparkling cider

(Martinellis)


GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chair

GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh &amp; Learn Smart Stages chair play

GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chair

(Walmart)


HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll

HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll play

HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll

(YouTube / MyFroggyStuff)


IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection

IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection play

IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection

(Shutterstock)


ILLINOIS: Erasers

ILLINOIS: Erasers play

ILLINOIS: Erasers

(Shutterstock)


INDIANA: Instant coffee

INDIANA: Instant coffee play

INDIANA: Instant coffee

(Steven Senne/ AP)


IOWA: Water softening crystals

IOWA: Water softening crystals play

IOWA: Water softening crystals

(Shutterstock)


KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers

KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers play

KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers

(Walmart)


KENTUCKY: 4x6 photo prints

KENTUCKY: 4x6 photo prints play

KENTUCKY: 4x6 photo prints

(Flickr/Zorah Olivia)


LOUISIANA: Root beer extract

LOUISIANA: Root beer extract play

LOUISIANA: Root beer extract

(Flickr)


MAINE: Brownie mix

MAINE: Brownie mix play

MAINE: Brownie mix

(Shutterstock)


MARYLAND: Glue sticks

MARYLAND: Glue sticks play

MARYLAND: Glue sticks

(Shutterstock)


MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators

MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators play

MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators

(Shutterstock)


MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products

MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products play

MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products

(Shutterstock)


MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos

MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos play

MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos

(Cheetos)


MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer

MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer play

MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer

(Shutterstock)


MISSOURI: Life Savers candy

MISSOURI: Life Savers candy play

MISSOURI: Life Savers candy

(Shutterstock)


MONTANA: Madden NFL video games

MONTANA: Madden NFL video games play

MONTANA: Madden NFL video games

(Shutterstock)


NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder

NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder play

NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder

(Shutterstock)


NEVADA: Dog treats

NEVADA: Dog treats play

NEVADA: Dog treats

(Shutterstock)


NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste play

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste

(Shutterstock)


NEW JERSEY: Pool salt

NEW JERSEY: Pool salt play

NEW JERSEY: Pool salt

(Shutterstock)


NEW MEXICO: Cat food

NEW MEXICO: Cat food play

NEW MEXICO: Cat food

(Shutterstock)


NEW YORK: Cheerios

NEW YORK: Cheerios play

NEW YORK: Cheerios

(Reuters/Lucas Jackson)


NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise

NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise play

NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise

(Flickr/kapowaz)


NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum

NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum play

NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum

(Shutterstock)


OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix

OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix play

OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix

(Shutterstock)


OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce

OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce play

OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce

(Shutterstock)


OREGON: Humidifier

OREGON: Humidifier play

OREGON: Humidifier

(Amazon)


PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers

PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers play

PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers

(Shutterstock)


RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights

RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights play

RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights

(Shutterstock)


SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank

SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank play

SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank

(Shutterstock)


SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice

SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice play

SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice

(REUTERS/John Gress)


TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs

TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs play

TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs

(Flickr/Heather Beattie)


TEXAS: TV wall mounts

TEXAS: TV wall mounts play

TEXAS: TV wall mounts

(Shutterstock)


UTAH: Personal travel care kits

UTAH: Personal travel care kits play

UTAH: Personal travel care kits

(Shutterstock)


VERMONT: Sweet canned corn

VERMONT: Sweet canned corn play

VERMONT: Sweet canned corn

(Shutterstock)


VIRGINIA: Coolers

VIRGINIA: Coolers play

VIRGINIA: Coolers

(Shutterstock)


WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting

WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting play

WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting

(Shutterstock)


WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll

WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll play

WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll

(My Life As dolls)


WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat

WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat play

WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat

(Shutterstock)


WYOMING: Flannel shirts

WYOMING: Flannel shirts play

WYOMING: Flannel shirts

(Getty)


DC: Great Value French Fried Onions

DC: Great Value French Fried Onions play

DC: Great Value French Fried Onions

(Shutterstock)


