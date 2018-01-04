Strategy :  Walmart reveals the most bizarre top-selling items in every state

news
- Walmart.com analyzed the hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.
- According to the data, New Yorkers love Cheerios, Californians love protein powder, and Ohioans are big fans of grape-flavored drink mix.
Walmart knows more about what Americans are buying than any other US retailer, thanks to its sheer size.
The company tracks shoppers' purchases across Walmart.com and its more than 4,700 US stores. In a recent analysis of Walmart.com data, the retailer identified the 25 hottest-selling items in every state and found some unusual top sellers.
According to the data, New Yorkers love Cheerios, Californians love protein powder, and Ohioans are big fans of grape-flavored drink mix.
Mayonnaise is popular in North Carolina, french fried onions are big in DC, and vanilla frosting is a top seller in Washington.
Here are some of the most surprising top-selling items in every state, according to Walmart.
ALABAMA: Crayons
play
ALABAMA: Crayons (Wikimedia Commons)
ALASKA: RV & marine antifreeze
play
ALASKA: RV & marine antifreeze (Shutterstock)
ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls
play
ARIZONA: L.O.L. Surprise! dolls (Shutterstock)
ARKANSAS: Chocolate
play
ARKANSAS: Chocolate (Lee Jae Won/Reuters)
CALIFORNIA: Protein powder
play
CALIFORNIA: Protein powder (Shutterstock)
COLORADO: M&M's peanut chocolate
play
COLORADO: M&M's peanut chocolate (Shutterstock)
CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD
play
CONNECTICUT: Ghost in the Shell DVD (YouTube/Paramount)
DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy
play
DELAWARE: Spiced jelly candy (YouTube / Tenamesan)
FLORIDA: Sparkling cider
play
FLORIDA: Sparkling cider (Martinellis)
GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chair
play
GEORGIA: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages chair (Walmart)
HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll
play
HAWAII: Barbie farmer doll (YouTube / MyFroggyStuff)
IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection
play
IDAHO: My Little Pony mini collection (Shutterstock)
ILLINOIS: Erasers
play
ILLINOIS: Erasers (Shutterstock)
INDIANA: Instant coffee
play
INDIANA: Instant coffee (Steven Senne/ AP)
IOWA: Water softening crystals
play
IOWA: Water softening crystals (Shutterstock)
KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers
play
KANSAS: Ozark Trail tumblers (Walmart)
KENTUCKY: 4x6 photo prints
play
KENTUCKY: 4x6 photo prints (Flickr/Zorah Olivia)
LOUISIANA: Root beer extract
play
LOUISIANA: Root beer extract (Flickr)
MAINE: Brownie mix
play
MAINE: Brownie mix (Shutterstock)
MARYLAND: Glue sticks
play
MARYLAND: Glue sticks (Shutterstock)
MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators
play
MASSACHUSETTS: Refrigerators (Shutterstock)
MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products
play
MICHIGAN: Lavender scented cleaning products (Shutterstock)
MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos
play
MINNESOTA: Flaming Hot Cheetos (Cheetos)
MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer
play
MISSISSIPPI: Oil-less fryer (Shutterstock)
MISSOURI: Life Savers candy
play
MISSOURI: Life Savers candy (Shutterstock)
MONTANA: Madden NFL video games
play
MONTANA: Madden NFL video games (Shutterstock)
NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder
play
NEBRASKA: Pressed makeup powder (Shutterstock)
NEVADA: Dog treats
play
NEVADA: Dog treats (Shutterstock)
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste
play
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Cinnamon flavored toothpaste (Shutterstock)
NEW JERSEY: Pool salt
play
NEW JERSEY: Pool salt (Shutterstock)
NEW MEXICO: Cat food
play
NEW MEXICO: Cat food (Shutterstock)
NEW YORK: Cheerios
play
NEW YORK: Cheerios (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)
NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise
play
NORTH CAROLINA: Mayonnaise (Flickr/kapowaz)
NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum
play
NORTH DAKOTA: Watermelon flavored gum (Shutterstock)
OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix
play
OHIO: Grape flavored drink mix (Shutterstock)
OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce
play
OKLAHOMA: BBQ sauce (Shutterstock)
OREGON: Humidifier
play
OREGON: Humidifier (Amazon)
PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers
play
PENNSYLVANIA: Plastic hangers (Shutterstock)
RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights
play
RHODE ISLAND: Christmas lights (Shutterstock)
SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank
play
SOUTH CAROLINA: Coin bank (Shutterstock)
SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice
play
SOUTH DAKOTA: Orange juice (REUTERS/John Gress)
TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs
play
TENNESSEE: Disney Infinity power discs (Flickr/Heather Beattie)
TEXAS: TV wall mounts
play
TEXAS: TV wall mounts (Shutterstock)
UTAH: Personal travel care kits
play
UTAH: Personal travel care kits (Shutterstock)
VERMONT: Sweet canned corn
play
VERMONT: Sweet canned corn (Shutterstock)
VIRGINIA: Coolers
play
VIRGINIA: Coolers (Shutterstock)
WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting
play
WASHINGTON: Vanilla frosting (Shutterstock)
WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll
play
WEST VIRGINIA: My Life As doll (My Life As dolls)
WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat
play
WISCONSIN: Green Bay Packers bath mat (Shutterstock)
WYOMING: Flannel shirts
play
WYOMING: Flannel shirts (Getty)
DC: Great Value French Fried Onions
play
DC: Great Value French Fried Onions (Shutterstock)