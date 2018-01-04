Strategy :  Trump's 'real daughter' Hope Hicks has started copying Melania instead of Ivanka — and it could reveal a secret White House drama

news

29-year-old White House communications director Hope Hicks is one of the most powerful people in American politics.

White House staff reportedly refer to Hicks as Trump's "real daughter."

Hicks' fashion evolution over the last year reveals the drama and shifting allegiances within the White House, as she shifts from echoing Ivanka Trump's fashion to imitating Melania Trump.

Hope Hicks has become one of the most powerful figures in American politics — and, reportedly, treated as President Trump's "real daughter" in the White House.

The 29-year-old White House communications director was referred to as the president's "real daughter" by White House staff, according to an excerpt from Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' published in The Hollywood Reporter.

Wolff's book — which has been criticized by the White House — contains other eyebrow-raising details about Hicks, including a reported affair with former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The book is stuffed with drama, as Wolff charts battles that he says played out between White House insiders.

The White House has slammed the book as "trashy tabloid fiction." However, looking at the evolution of Hicks' fashion hints at internal White House struggles described by Wolff over the past year.

Here's a look at how Hicks' public presentation has changed — and how it could represent a massive shift in the mindset of one of the most trusted members of President Trump's administration.

Hope Hicks began working for Ivanka Trump's fashion brand in 2014, four years after she graduated from Southern Methodist University.

"Hicks grew close to Ivanka and began dressing like the heiress, who seemed worthy of the emulation," GQ reported. "Ivanka was that rare female corporate leader who is also kind to other women, and she affected an air of competence that seemed to temper the boorishness of the Trump brand."

Source: GQ

When Hicks began working on Trump's presidential campaign, she mimicked Ivanka's accessible style — lots of business-casual dresses in pale shades or florals, with heels and long, straight hair.

As Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father, her role was to convince Americans — especially more progressive ones — that Trump was a worthwhile political pick.

As she continues to attempt to win over skeptics, Ivanka has dressed primarily in accessible styles that most Americans could buy or replicate, including her own line and fast-fashion brands like Zara.

Hicks seemed prepared to fulfill the same role behind the scenes. Trump, early advisors like Corey Lewandowski and Roger Stone, and some alt-right supporters alike are known for their over-the-top antics.

Meanwhile, Hicks is private and has avoided making enemies. "I have always found Hope to be great to deal with, especially given the volume of requests she must be getting," Maggie Haberman of The New York Times told GQ.

Source: Business Insider

Hicks is especially deferent to Trump, calling him only "Sir" or "Mr. Trump."

The only public crack in Hicks' facade was a public screaming match with Lewandowski in May 2016. However, even after being fired from the campaign, Lewandowski described Hicks as "smart and private, with a nearly photographic memory."

Source: New York Post, Business Insider

While Hicks rarely gives interviews on the record, her polished, Ivanka-inspired fashion tells a story of its own. She fashioned herself as a reasonable outlier in the bombastic and scandal-prone Trump campaign and administration.

However, in recent months, Hicks seems to be undergoing a fashion pivot that could signify that there are bigger factors at play behind the scenes.

While once Ivanka Trump was a conservative darling, the first daughter has fallen out of favor with much of the right, including squabbles with the president.

Republicans' perception of Ivanka Trump has dropped as the first daughter has been increasingly seen as a moderating force. And, similar dramas seem to be playing out inside the White House.

President Trump was reportedly frustrated after Ivanka criticized Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual harassing and assaulting teen girls. And, Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, reportedly called Ivanka "dumb as a brick."

Source: Business Insider, New York Times, Wall Street Journal

The first daughter and Kushner have additionally dealt with legal problems. In late 2017, federal investigators began looking into issues regarding Kushner's meetings with foreign leaders, as well as his role in convincing Trump to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

Source: Business Insider

"As telling, with his daughter and son-in-law sidelined by their legal problems, Hope Hicks, Trump's 29-year-old personal aide and confidant, became, practically speaking, his most powerful White House advisor," Wolff reports.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Over the same period, Hope Hicks has stopped taking fashion cues from Ivanka — and moved on to Melania Trump.

Hicks debuted the new fashion strategy at a state dinner in November in Tokyo. Instead of the soft dresses that Ivanka is known for, the communications director showed up in a sleek suit that could have come straight from Melania's closet.

As Ivanka's reputation has tanked, perception of Melania has only gotten better. According to a recent CNN poll, the first lady has a 48% approval rating, compared to the president's 38%.

So, it shouldn't be that surprising that Hicks' new wardrobe is filled with Melania-inspired, high-fashion looks. Melania's sense of fashion is sleeker than Ivanka's, with more makeup and sharper angles.

Hicks seems to have picked up on the intricacies of both women's tastes. While waiting to board Air Force One at Beijing Airport, her outfit seems to be identical to some of the first lady's favorite travel looks.

For reference, here's a photo of President Trump and Melania Trump arriving in Texas, soon after the first lady faced backlash for wearing stilettos as she ventured into an area that had been devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Hicks isn't someone who will publicly trash members of the Trump administration. Instead, she is more subtle in signaling her allegiance.

As other members of the Trump administration have fallen to the wayside, Hicks has held on and risen through the ranks. She knows how to stay in the good graces of the president — and right now, that looks like trying to copy Melania, not Ivanka.