Strategy :  Trump staffer Hope Hicks' reported office romance holds an important lesson for dating coworkers

news

White House communications director Hope Hicks is reportedly dating former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

Porter resigned after his two ex-wives alleged that he had abused them during their relationships. Hicks reportedly helped draft the White House's response to the allegations.

Hicks' experience is an example of how dating a coworker can put your career in danger.



White House communications director Hope Hicks is reportedly dating former White House staff secretary Rob Porter — and drama continues to unfold. It's a prime example of how dating a coworker can potentially jeopardize your career.

The Daily Mail first reported that the pair was "spotted canoodling" in a cab after dining with friends, including Ivanka Trump. Then, on Wednesday, Porter resigned after his two ex-wives said that he had abused them during their relationships.

According to CNN, Hicks — who has previously kept a relatively low profile — helped draft chief of staff John Kelly's response to the allegations of abuse.

The statement read: "Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can't say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him."

Hicks and Porter aren't the only couple in the Trump White House, as Business Insider's Kate Taylor reported. Hicks has previously been romantically linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. There's also former communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

To be sure, your office romance doesn't have to end in a public spectacle or your partner resigning from your company.

But you can prevent disaster by following certain guidelines that Business Insider has previously shared — namely, remaining ethical. Hicks may have waded into murky territory by helping write Kelly's response to the allegations against Porter.

Hopefully, Hicks and Porter have a backup plan, now that rumors are circulating about their relationship and could potentially affect Hicks' job.

As Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of "Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behavior and Thrive in Your Job," previously told Business Insider, it's important for couples who meet at work to consider: "What will be your plan 'B' if the heat is on from a supervisor, from gossip, or if things go awry?"