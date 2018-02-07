Strategy :  Toys R Us is kicking off blowout sales at 170 closing stores — here's where to find them

news

Toys R Us will close about 170 stores after filing for bankruptcy.

Going-out-of-business sales will start this month — some as early as today — and end in April.

The closures represent about 20% of Toys R Us locations in the US.



Toys R Us is kicking off clearance sales this month at about 170 stores that will permanently close in April.

The sales are starting Wednesday at some locations, USA Today reports, citing court documents.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September and said last month that it planned to close up to 182 stores. It has since removed a dozen stores from that list after renegotiating lease terms with its landlords, according to USA Today.

"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Toys R Us CEO David Brandon wrote in a memo to customers last month. "The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company."

Here's the original list of 182 stores that Toys R Us said it was planning to close.