Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Tim Hortons is selling Buffalo sauce-flavored lattes — and people are disgusted

Strategy Tim Hortons is selling Buffalo sauce-flavored lattes — and people are disgusted

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tim Hortons locations in Buffalo, New York, are selling Buffalo sauce-flavored lattes.

Tim Hortons' Buffalo-flavored latte. play

Tim Hortons' Buffalo-flavored latte.

(Tim Hortons)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tim Hortons locations in Buffalo, New York, are selling Buffalo sauce-flavored lattes.

On Thursday, the coffee chain announced that two locations would serve lattes made with espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and "bold Buffalo sauce." The drink is topped with whipped topping and a dusting of Buffalo seasoning.

The Buffalo Latte starts at $2.79 and will be served while supplies last.

Early reaction to the drink ranged from disgust to bafflement.

The new drink is meant to highlight Tim Hortons' new espresso lineup, which includes lattes, Americanos, and cappuccinos.

For more fast food coverage, follow us on Instagram!

Top 3

1 QS 2017 Rankings Only two African cities made the list for the best...bullet
2 Strategy Too many people are asking themselves the wrong question...bullet
3 Strategy Harvey Weinstein's wife is leaving him — but her fashion...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A member of the FBI leaves the Mandalay Bay hotel following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 4, 2017.
Strategy There's a troubling gap in the Las Vegas shooting timeline
Nike's sale indicates it's not out of the woods yet.
Strategy Nike's 'unprecedented' 40% off sale reveals how big the brand's problems are (NKE)
Hiroshi Lockheimer Google
Strategy A Google exec shares how researching plane crashes has helped him understand failure
Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Strategy More than 60 malls across America will be closed on Thanksgiving — here's the full list