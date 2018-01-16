Strategy :  Tiffany Trump just signaled a return to her pre-election life — and it proves how different Trump's presidency is from Obama's

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany reunited with her clique of Instagram-famous friends over the weekend.

Tiffany Trump was not allowed to hang out with her group of friends during her father's presidential campaign, a New York Times reporter says. Instead, she spent the past two years trying to emphasize her ties to her politically connected family.

However, her return to friendship with the "Rich Kids of Instagram" shows that neither she nor the rest of her family members — including the president — can escape their roots.



Tiffany Trump has returned to her pack of Instagram-famous friends after two years spent attempting to promote her family-centric political credentials.

Before her father was elected president, Tiffany Trump was mostly known for her connections with a group of young socialites called the "Rich Kids of Instagram."

As the campaign heated up, Trump disappeared from her friends' Instagram posts — as good as going into hiding for the social-media-obsessed set. According to The New York Times' Katie Rosman, Trump wasn't allowed to hang out with the so-called Snap Pack.

But that seems to have changed. This year has already brought a wealth of social-media posts featuring Trump and the Rich Kids of Instagram.

Here's what we've spotted — and what it reveals about Donald Trump's presidency.

Tiffany Trump spent Christmas with the rest of her family at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

#emo#77iP## @ivankatrump A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:59am PST



She posted an Instagram featuring Ivanka Trump, her half-sister who's a White House adviser, on Boxing Day.

Trump was primarily raised by her mother, Marla Maples, the president's second wife.

Unlike her half-siblings Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump, who grew up in California, didn't spend much time with her father until recently.



Source: Vanity Fair

Before her father announced his presidential run in 2015, Trump's life seemed to fall in line with classic "Rich Kids of Instagram" fare.

My favorite party prop is a toy A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on May 1, 2015 at 4:17pm PDT

There are plenty of glamour shots and evidence of expensive vacations.

Trump also posted a few photos hinting at her less flashy life as a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

But as the 2016 presidential campaign heated up, Trump's Instagram underwent a makeover.

Instead of posting pictures of the Snap Pack, Trump began flooding her feed with photos with her siblings from the campaign trail.

This fall, Trump started law school at Georgetown University — a pick that allowed her to stay close to her powerful family in Washington, DC.

But after months of publicly focusing on politics and her politically connected family members, Trump seems to be cutting loose in 2018.

While the rest of her family spent New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago, Trump rang in the new year at a party hosted by Playboy in Los Angeles.



Source: Town and Country

While in Los Angeles with her mother, Trump also got an edgy new haircut. New year, new Tiff.



Source: AOL

But the most dramatic return to form for Trump was a reunion with the Snap Pack in Las Vegas last weekend.

turn for brunch A post shared by Sarah Shatz (@sshatz) on Jan 15, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

Trump showed up to celebrate the 25th birthday of her friend Andrew Warren, a fashion designer who has called himself the "Kris Jenner" of the group.



Source: The Cut

The weekend was heavily documented — unsurprising for the social-media-savvy group.

Attendees included EJ Johnson, the son of Magic Johnson who stars on E!'s reality show "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills," and Abigail Breslin, the actress best known for her role in "Little Miss Sunshine" who's another Snap Pack regular.

PC Peterson, a star of Bravo's reality show "NYC Prep," had an impromptu wedding with Quentin Esme Brown over the weekend. Trump was the flower girl.



"P.S. We have never had sex," Brown wrote in her Instagram caption. "It's pure friendship."

The party is nothing out of the ordinary for a wealthy 24-year-old who has befriended social-media celebrities. But the decadence emphasizes the gap between the first family and the average American — as well as past presidents.

While President Donald Trump recently called a new book about his White House as "tabloid fiction," his family has for decades been making tabloid headlines.

Trump's longtime celebrity is a stark contrast with former President Barack Obama's roots — his family's public prominence and scrutiny came after his election.

Meanwhile, the Trump family has long been mixing with socialites, millionaires, and celebrities. Donald Trump's bombastic and sometimes crude style made him a perfect fit for New York tabloid headlines. In many ways, this prominence helped him launch his presidential campaign.

Offensive and controversial comments are the bread and butter of tabloids, where scandals often reign supreme. However, such drama is typically less welcome in the White House.

Of course, Trump's White House is far from typical. The administration's dramatic statements, tweets, and reported internal conflict often feel like a natural continuation of the president's tabloid past.

For example, the president this year has slammed Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist who was quoted extensively in Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

Trump said in a statement that Bannon had "lost his mind." The president also called him "Sloppy Steve" on Twitter.

Now it looks as though Tiffany Trump is carrying the torch as she buddies up with wealthy social-media celebrities.

While Tiffany Trump spent the past two years trying to promote a more polished image, it seems as if she's ready to renew ties with the Rich Kids of Instagram in 2018.