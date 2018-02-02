Strategy :  This year's Super Bowl commercials are more expensive than ever — here's your complete guide to all the ads that will air

news

The Super Bowl isn't the Super Bowl without its ads, but luckily you don't need to wait until Sunday to watch them.

This year, NBC is reportedly charging $5 million per 30 seconds of commercial showing time. Some of the world's biggest companies have spent millions on a premium spot for Sunday night's show.

Find out what we know so far, based on a list put together by iSpotTV and what we've seen so far online:

This year's game will be broadcast on NBC at 6.30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4.

Amazon

Amazon's 90-second, star-studded ad for its Alexa-enabled devices could have cost the retailer around $15 million, based on NBC's estimate of each 30-second ad costing $5 million.

In the ad, Alexa loses her voice and is replaced by a host of celebrities, including Rebel Wilson and Sir Anthony Hopkins. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos also makes an appearance.

The video currently has over 7.9 million views on YouTube after being posted Wednesday.

Watch the ad here.

Avocados from Mexico

Avocados From Mexico returns to the Super Bowl for its fourth consecutive year. In this year's ad, the company creates a utopian world full of avocados, but all hell breaks loose when people realize that there are no chips.

Watch the ad here.

Bud Light

Bud Light is bringing back its popular Dilly Dilly ads for the Super Bowl.

In 2017, the company launched a series of ads that went viral thanks to their constant appearances during commercial breaks in NFL and college football games.

The brand didn't expect them to be so successful.

"It didn't test that well. We did that ad, actually, because of – the new season of 'Game of Thrones' coming, but when we tested, it didn't test that well. We said, 'Consumers will get it,'" Chief Marketing Officer Miguel Patricio of parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev told Business Insider in December.

Watch this year's ad here.

Budweiser

In this year's Super Bowl ad, Budweiser is highlighting its charitable side. The brand has donated 79 million cans of water to disaster relief since 1988. Last year, it donated three million cans of water to disaster relief for people in need in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California, Adweek reported.

The ad shows cans of water being prepared for communities in need, under the tagline "Whenever You Need Us."

Last year's commercial, "Born the Hard Way", was the most digitally engaged one out of the 170 Super Bowl ads and teasers that were released, according to iSpotTV.

Watch this year's ad here.

Coke

Coke is celebrating diversity and inclusivity in this year's ad, titled "The Wonder of Us."

"There's a Coke for he, and she, and her, and me, and them," opens the ad.

Last year, the brand relaunched its 2014 video, "Together is Beautiful," which showed a cast of diverse people singing "America The Beautiful," first in English, but also languages like Hindi, Arabic, and Tagalog. The ad was designed to portray the multi-cultural makeup of the US population.

Watch this year's ad here.

Diet Coke

In January, Diet Coke unveiled its new design, along with four new flavors: Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango.

For the last few years, Diet Coke has been the weakest link in the company's cola lineup. In October, Coca-Cola reported the brand's sales by volume declined in the mid-single digits last quarter. Industry publication Beverage Digest reported that Diet Coke US sales by the dollar dropped 1.9% in 2016.

This year's ad shows off its new collection and features actress Gillian Jacobs.

Watch the ad here.

Doritos and Mountain Dew

Doritos and Mountain Dew, two of PepsiCo's brands, have partnered for the Super Bowl.

The ad shows Peter Dinklage and Busta Rhymes teaming up in a singing battle against Morgan Freeman and Missy Elliot.

Watch the ad here.

E*Trade

E*Trade is back at the Super Bowl after a five-year break, according to Ad Age.

The financial services firm will be showing its first ad since 2013. This year, it focuses on saving for retirement; according to E*Trade, nine out of 10 of its investors say they haven't saved enough for retirement.

The commercial shows the consequences of an aging population working well into their retirement years.

The 30-second video will air during the second quarter of the game.

Febreze

After the success of last year's ad, Febreze has brought back toilet humor again this year.

According to Ad Age, parent company Procter & Gamble featured its odor eliminator in the ad with the hope that it would become one of the staple items purchased by Super Bowl party hosts.

And it worked — P&G air freshener sales grew 6% for the four weeks ending February 25 last year, according to Nielsen data from Deutsche Bank, Ad Age reported.

The 60-second ad will run during the second quarter of the game.

Watch the ad here.

Groupon

Groupon has returned to the Super Bowl after a seven-year hiatus.

The new ad encourages users to support local businesses and shop through Groupon.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, a brand spokesperson and self-proclaimed Groupon junkie, takes the leading role in the commercial.

Haddish told Entertainment Weekly that the best thing she had bought on the website is a $298 bidet.

What the ad here.

Hyundai

Hyundai hasn't released its official in-game commercial, but in a teaser video last month, it promised to "surprise millions."

The theme is based on last year's ad, which didn't feature any of its products. Instead, the company virtually reunited three American soldiers with family members who were at the game.

It worked out well for the company, as the ad was voted the fifth-best performer out of 170 ads in terms of digital reactions, according to iSpotTV.

Watch the teaser here.

Intuit/TurboTax

Software company Intuit is running its first Super Bowl ad this year. According to Ad Age, the ad is a quick 15 seconds long. However, this is meant to direct viewers to a longer animation video it made and released online on Thursday.

According to Ad Age, Intuit bought this pricey spot on the Super Bowl not only as a way to market itself to customers, but also to attract new employees.

Watch the animation video here.

Jack in the Box

In Jack in the Box's 2018 commercial, the fast-food brand goes head to head with Martha Stewart over its Asian fried chicken sandwich.

The company is hoping to stoke a fire online and has launched an official hashtag, #JACKvsMARTHA.

Watch the ad here.

Kia

Kia's latest commercial features Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler driving a Kia Stinger.

It shows him traveling back in time under the tagline "Fueled by Youth."

The commercial will air during the third quarter of the game.

Watch the ad here.

Kraft

Grocery conglomerate Kraft is making its debut appearance at this year's Super Bowl, but it's relying on its customers for content.

The company has invited Super Bowl fans to submit photos of themselves and their families on game day via social media, using the hashtag #FamilyGreatly + #KraftEntry.

Kraft will then put together a 30-second ad using some of these images.

Watch the teaser video here.

Lexus

Lexus has partnered with Marvel Studios to create an ad that features characters from the movie "Black Panther," which will be released on February 16.

The company has released an extended version of the commercial, and a 30-second version will be shown during the third quarter of the game.

This is the fourth time Lexus has advertised at the Super Bowl.

Watch the extended version of the ad here.

M&M's

Mars released its new commercial for M&M's online on Monday.

Danny DeVito has a starring role in the video. DeVito is also featured in another mini ad that will feature before the game starts.

Watch the ad here.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra is running two ads during this year's Super Bowl. Both feature actor Chris Pratt.

The beer label is owned by Anheuser-Busch, which also owns Budweiser.

Watch the ad here.

Monster Products

Audio brand Monster's 60-second commercial features Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and her new single, "Savior," which releases two days before the game.

The company announced that Azalea would be partnering with the brand on Twitter last month.

The ad has not yet been released.

Pepsi

Pepsi's 30-second commercial brings together models from past and present campaigns, including Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, and Michael Jackson.

Watch the ad here.

Persil Pro Clean

Persil is back for its third year running. The ad stars actor Peter Hermann, who shows off the ProClean laundry detergent.

Watch the ad here.

Pringles

Pringles has released its first-ever Super Bowl ad, which features comedian Bill Hader.

The ad enlightens viewers in the art of stacking Pringles chips.

"I'm excited to be working with Pringles. I had no idea you could stack them until this experience," Bill Hader joked.

The ad will be shown during the second quarter of the game.

Watch the ad here.

Quicken Loans

Mortgage lender Quicken Loans is returning to the Superbowl for the first time since 2016 with a 60-second ad to promote Rocket Mortgage. The ad will run during the second quarter of the game, according to its chief marketing officer, Casey Hurbis.

The new ad has not yet been released.

Skittles

Skittles has an unorthodox approach to this year's Super Bowl.

The candy company has released a series of teaser videos, featuring actor David Schwimmer, that claim that the real commercial will only be shown to one teenage fan. His reaction will then be shown during the game.

Watch one of the teaser ads here.

Sprint

Sprint is making a jab at rival wireless company Verizon at this year's Super Bowl.

The video introduces a robot named Evelyn and shows how she is developing day by day. This results in Evelyn asking her creator why he's a Verizon customer when he pays twice as much for the service as he would with Sprint.

The 60-second ad will run during the first quarter.

Watch it here.

Squarespace

Software and web-building company Squarespace is back at the Super Bowl for its fifth consecutive year.

This year's ad features actor Keanu Reaves, one of Squarespace's customers. Reeves used the company's services for the launch of his motorcycle brand, Arch Motorcycle.

Watch the ad here.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois is returning to the Super Bowl after a seven-year hiatus.

Like its sister brand Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Stella Artois has run a charitable campaign in its Super Bowl commercial.

It has partnered with non-profit Water.org – co-founded by actor Matt Damon, who's the star of the ad – to help provide clean water to those in need. Viewers are urged to purchase a limited-edition Chalice, which would allow Water.org to provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Watch the ad here.

Tide

Laundry detergent company Tide has launched a series of teaser videos that feature its former spokesperson Terry Bradshaw and his replacement, actor David Harbour.

Watch one of its teaser videos here.

Toyota

Toyota is dropping a lot of cash on the Super Bowl.

It reportedly has plans to show two 60-second commercials, which based on NBC's estimated charges of $5 million, would be costing the company around $10 million. Toyota also owns Lexus, which has a separate ad.

Toyota's first ad will run in the first quarter and will focus on its Winter Olympics sponsorship. The second will run during halftime and be focused on its cars, Ad Age reported.

Turkish Airlines

According to Adweek, Turkish Airlines may be screening the Super Bowl live on its flights on Sunday. The company did not immediately return Business Insider's request for confirmation on this.

So far, the airline has released a 10-second teaser ad that features TV personality Dr Oz.

Watch the teaser here.

Universal Orlando Resort

Former quarterback Peyton Manning is back in this year's Super Bowl, but in a very different capacity.

Manning has a starring role in Universal Parks & Resorts' ad this year. The company has released two ads: a 60-second commercial that will be shown pre-game, and another 30-second ad, which will be shown during the game, USA Today reported.

Watch the longer, 60-second video here.

Verizon

Verizon is back at the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011, according to iSpotTV.

The wireless company has not yet released any information about its ad.

WeatherTech

Auto accessories company WeatherTech released its 30-second Super Bowl ad on Thursday.

The ad focuses on products made in America. However, some viewers have perceived this to be racist and anti-immigrant, as there are several shots of constructions workers building walls. In an interview with Adweek, CEO David MacNeil said the ad has nothing to do with immigration and was not meant to be controversial.

Watch the ad here.

Wendy's

Wendy's is taking a direct hit at McDonald's in its Super Bowl commercial.

The 30-second ad, which is part of a larger campaign, calls out McDonald's for using frozen beef patties in its hamburgers and claims that all Wendy's patties are fresh.

Wendy's has been vocal on social media in the past, taking shots at McDonald's.

Watch the ad here.