Strategy :  This popular drink from the '90s is making a comeback

  Published:



Pepsi is bringing back Crystal Pepsi, a popular drink from the 1990s, for one last time.

The clear-colored beverage, which tastes like regular Pepsi, debuted in 1992 in a couple of test markets in the US and rolled out nationwide a year later.

But after a couple of years, it quietly disappeared from stores.

The drink made a comeback last year for a limited time thanks to an online campaign begging for its return.

It quickly sold out, and on August 14 it will be returning to shelves "for one final time," according to Pepsi.

The drink will be available for $1.79 per 20-ounce bottle at major retailers in the US.

Soon after Crystal Pepsi launched in the '90s, Coca-Cola came out with its own clear cola, Tab Clear.

The drinks were touted as healthier for their clear color and lack of caffeine.

Here's the TV ad announcing the rollout of Crystal Pepsi in 1993:

