Strategy :  These terrifying photos of Sears clearance sales in Canada show the devastating impact of the retail apocalypse (SHLD)

Sears is shuttering its Canadian locations — and the stores are descending into chaos.
Sears is shuttering its Canadian locations — and the stores are descending into chaos.
Earlier in October, Sears Canada announced it would seek court approval to liquidate its remaining stores and assets in the nation.
Now, liquidators have taken over the locations. First, they bumped up the prices on items that were previously on sale, Consumerist reported. Now they're dragging prices down until everything is gone.
The result is apocalyptic. Many Sears locations in the US are looking pretty shabby right now. But, as seen in photos published by Consumerist, even the worst Sears in America looks pretty good in comparison.
Here's some of the worst carnage yet of the retail apocalypse.
Good morning Canada. Today, we're following the story of a Canadian retail giant saying goodbye. After months of looking for a buyer for the business, #SearsCanada has announced plans to close all of its remaining stores. But what happens to the 12,000 people who will lose their jobs? Tune in to #YourMorning today, for more.
A #sad day for #retail in #canada .... #searscanada , a fixture on the #canadianretail scene for 64 years, is closing it's doors . Started out as #simpsonssears in 1953. Especially sad for me too, because I liked shopping there for #quality #clothing (and #lindt when the cravings hit!). Very sad for the thousands of employees across the country too. Seems the era of the #traditionaldepartmentstore is all but ending. It's either Costco or Wal-Mart or very high end like Holt's. #generalmerchants #defunct #canadianretailer #sears #goingoutofbusiness #chapter11 #defunctstores #departmentstores #malls #stilllifephotography .... INSTA ....
It#emo#4oCZ##s the same signage that was used when Target closed down. This makes me so sad. We can talk about execs mismanagement and not changing with the times. But at the end of the day, these are just people that wanted to do the best job they could. I understand people like a bargain, but I#emo#4oCZ##m sure the people that work there are asking: where were we all this time so that it didn#emo#4oCZ##t have to come to this?? I#emo#4oCZ##ve been there; please just be kind; these people don#emo#4oCZ##t know where they are going or what they will do next. Make eye contact, smile. Don#emo#4oCZ##t treat them like they don#emo#4oCZ##t matter; don#emo#4oCZ##t trash the store. It doesn#emo#4oCZ##t help them move on. #RIP #searscanada #endofanera
#liquidation sales really bring out the best in humanity #emo#8J+ZhA==## I implore shoppers to show some common decency/respect for the employees and your fellow shoppers by not throwing EVERYTHING on the floor. And don#emo#4oCZ##t sneak into the stockroom b/c you think items are being held back. #peoplearecrazy #showsomerespect #searscanada
I am shocked to see such a sad example of disrespect towards this @sears_canada store in @metropolisatmet and its employees, as well as towards other shoppers. People are selfishly and greedily concerned with finding sizes and snagging discounted shoes rather than being considerate of their shared environment and other people. #SearsCanada #Sale #Discounts #Shoes #Shocked #Disappointed #Greed #Selfish #Selfishness #Materialism #Superficial #Mess
#emo#0KE=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LM=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=## Sears #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=##. #emo#0J8=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LM=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0YM=## #emo#0YU=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Y8=###emo#0YI=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L8=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0YY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LI=##, #emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0YI=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0YM=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Lg=##. #emo#0K8=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LM=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0LI=## #emo#0LY=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=##, #emo#0Yc=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LE=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=## #emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0Lo=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=## #emo#0LI=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LM=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=##. #emo#0J8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0LI=## #emo#0Yg=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LU=##. . #Sears #sale #finalsale ##emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Yw=## ##emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=## ##emo#0YU=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=## ##emo#0Jo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=## ##emo#0KI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L0=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## #immigration ##emo#0L8=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YU=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LM=## ##emo#0L8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LE=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LU=## ##emo#0YA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YE=###emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LY=###emo#0LA=##
Source: Eddie Lampert's blog