These real résumé makeovers will teach you exactly how to fix your own résumé

Strategy These real résumé makeovers will teach you exactly how to fix your own résumé

  Published: , Refreshed:

We asked people with all kinds of career backgrounds to send us their résumés for expert makeovers.

However brief the amount of time recruiters spend on your résumé, and no matter how many experts say that the résumé is dying, résumés are still the norm, and they're the gatekeeper for the job of your dreams.

Every job candidate, position you're applying for, and company that's hiring is different, so it's impossible to prescribe one perfect résumé for everyone. Each résumé should be tailored to the job you're applying for.

But, to get a clearer picture of what makes a résumé stand out, Business Insider teamed up with TopResume to create a résumé makeover series that transforms all kinds of résumés into something fantastic.

We asked people with various career backgrounds to send us their résumés, and TopResume had its writers pick a number of them apart to turn them into the best résumé for each scenario.

While your résumé may look different, the pointers in each of these résumé makeovers should serve as a useful guide and help you overhaul your own résumé.

Be sure to bookmark this page — we'll keep updating it with our newest résumé makeovers:

