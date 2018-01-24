Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

These photos of empty stores reveal why people are going crazy over a wild Mattress Firm conspiracy theory

Strategy These photos of empty stores reveal why people are going crazy over a wild Mattress Firm conspiracy theory

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A conspiracy theory about why there are so many Mattress Firm stores is taking off on social media.

(Shutterstock)
  • On Tuesday, a comment on Reddit that suggested Mattress Firm was laundering money went viral – it has since been removed.
  • Reddit users said that the company was overstored in the US, given that it stocks a product that people typically buy every seven to 10 years, and suggested that this was a sign of something more dubious.
  • These photos show why this wild conspiracy theory even came into question.

Mattress Firm stores are everywhere — and a wacky conspiracy theory suggests a crazy reason why.

A wild conspiracy theory has been making the rounds on the internet after a Reddit thread, which claimed that the company was money laundering, went viral. The comment was subsequently deleted, The Next Web reported.

"Mattress Firm is some sort of giant money laundering scheme," a Reddit user wrote, adding: "I remember seeing 4 mattress firms all on each corner of an intersection once, and there is no way there is such a demand for mattresses."

Mattress Firm is the largest specialty retailer in the US. It has 3,500 stores in total. This number jumped in 2015 when it acquired the second largest chain, Sleepy's.

These photos reveal why this conspiracy theory came into question:

Social media users claim that Mattress Firm is completely overstored in the US...



...and are posting maps of their local area to show how concentrated its stores are.



Some are opposite each other on a street.



Users claim that its heavy store concentration is unusual given that it stocks a product that people typically buy every seven to 10 years.



Twitter users also claim that its stores after frequently empty, which makes its high store count even more surprising.



One user compared its prevalence in the US to that of McDonald's. There are over 14,000 McDonald's stores in America.

Source: Statista

.



In the past, customers have posted photos on Instagram with seemingly empty stores in the background.



Employees have made good use of times when the store is empty to take a nap on the many beds on offer...



...and for racing around on top of the mattresses.

#tagseanaboredatwork #twolittlemonkeysjumpinonthebed #mattressfirmproblems

A post shared by Seana (@raethemailgirl83) on



Customer are hosting slumber parties in one store.



These are some of the most Mattress Firm heavy locations in the US:

(Google Maps)


In New York's Manhattan, there are several stores. The business has faced increased competition there from start-ups such as Casper, which are headquartered in New York City.

In New York's Manhattan, there are several stores. The business has faced increased competition there from start-ups such as Casper, which are headquartered in New York City.

(Google Maps)


On Tuesday, Mattress Firm responded to the news on Twitter with a bemused meme.

(Twitter)


“The idea that the proximity of Mattress Firm store locations is related to money laundering or any illegal activity is absolutely false," CEO Ken Murphy told Business Insider in a statement on Wednesday. "For the last 30 plus years, we've been committed to providing customers the value of a good night's sleep, and our convenient locations in highly-trafficked areas keep us top of mind when it’s time to buy a mattress."

“The idea that the proximity of Mattress Firm store locations is related to money laundering or any illegal activity is absolutely false," CEO Ken Murphy told Business Insider in a statement on Wednesday. "For the last 30 plus years, we've been committed to providing customers the value of a good night's sleep, and our convenient locations in highly-trafficked areas keep us top of mind when it’s time to buy a mattress."

(Google Maps)


