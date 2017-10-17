Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  There's a secret 'Burger Joint' inside this swanky NYC hotel

Strategy There's a secret 'Burger Joint' inside this swanky NYC hotel

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Burger Joint is a secret dive restaurant with classic burgers and retro vibes. It's hidden inside Le Parker Meridien, a four-star hotel.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Burger Joint opened in Le Parker Meridien hotel in 2002. Since then, nine more locations have opened across the world. This one is the original, and it's the only one that's hidden. Following is the text of the video.

Le Parker Meridien hotel is hiding something. Behind the red curtain, down a dark corridor, is a delicious burger in a secret dive restaurant called Burger Joint. The menu is simple— it's just burgers, fries, and coleslaw. You can choose your burger toppings. Or just get it with "the works" — cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and mustard. The walls are covered in graffiti. It's dimly lit— a contrast to the bright, sparkling lobby. Burger Joint has been open for 15 years so word has certainly gotten around. But some hotel guests still don't know it's there. It's a little hard to spot. If you look closely, the hints are there. For a classic burger at $8.96 in midtown Manhattan, it's worth the hunt.

Top 3

1 Strategy 17 things to start doing in your 20s so you don't live in...bullet
2 Strategy 6 executives who make a point of leaving the office before darkbullet
3 Strategy 5 things that used to be basic manners — but people no...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Strategy Pizza Hut took 2 weeks to tell customers it was hacked — and people are furious (YUM)
null
Strategy Furious franchisees slam McDonald's for costly demands and 'wasteful' changes (MCD)
Here's what undergraduates at the eight Ivy League schools like to study.
Strategy The 3 most popular majors at every Ivy League school
woman upset sitting stairs sad work nervous
Strategy Tesla fired scores of employees after annual performance reviews — here's what to do if you get a bad review of your own