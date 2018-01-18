Strategy :  There's a budding rivalry between the daughters of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, Stanford classmates who compete outside of the world of tech

news

• Eve Jobs and Jennifer Gates are fierce competitors.

• Unlike their fathers, their rivalry has nothing to do with the world of tech.

• Both Stanford college students are top equestrians.



Bill Gates and Steve Jobs had a rivalry for the ages.

Both pushed a vision of what the future of technology would look like. Over the years, they occasionally worked together, and oftentimes feuded.

Today, their daughters Jennifer Gates, 21, and Eve Jobs, 19, also compete against one another, from time to time.

But instead of duking it out over personal computers, they both stick to the equestrian sports.

Here's a look inside their careers, so far:

Both equestrians took up the sport at a young age. Gates first took the reins when she was six, while Noelle Floyd Style reported Jobs has loved riding horses "since she was a small child growing up in Palo Alto, California."

Source: Noelle Floyd Style, Sidelines News, Noelle Floyd Style

Gates and Jobs are also both enrolled at Stanford. Jobs was previously set to attend UCLA, but has since transferred.

Source: Instagram, Noelle Floyd Style, Stanford University, Horse Network

They're also part-time neighbors in the equestrian capital of Wellington, Florida. The Miami Herald reported Gates' father dropped $37 million to buy a whole string of properties there in 2016. That same year, Jobs' mother Laurene Powell-Jobs bought a $15 million ranch just across the street.

Source: Business Insider, The Chronicle of Horse, The Daily Mail, The Real Deal, The Miami Herald, Business Insider

Business Insider reported that the two equestrians faced off at a star-studded LA show jumping competition in October 2015. They also competed at a posh Miami Beach event in April 2016.

Source: The Daily Mail, Business Insider, Haute Living

Jobs and Gates aren't the only two accomplished equestrians with famous parents. Michael Bloomberg's daughter Georgina, Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica, Tom Selleck's daughter Hannah, and Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry are all notable competitors as well.

Source: Town and Country

The United States Equestrian Federation currently ranks Gates number 19, and Jobs number 23 in show jumping.

Source: USEF

Gates has competed with horses named Luftikus S., Alex, Pumped Up Kicks, Bardolino, Hija Van Strokapelleken, Cadence, Caddie R., Lord LeVisto, and Silence. Jobs has ridden Charleville, Tiny Toony Semilly, Vanue D'Fees Des Hazalles, Sandor de la Pomme, and Calizz in competition.

Source: USEF, USEF, USEF

In USEF competitions, Gates has won $120,791 in prize money since August 13, 2014. Jobs has won $159,293 since April 6, 2016.

Source: USEF, USEF, USEF

Jobs has spoken about how she manages to balance her studies with the sport. "It took me a long time to figure out how to balance friends, school, and riding, but through the years I figured out the best way to make it all work is to prioritize what is most important to you," she said in a 2016 interview with Upper Echelon Academy.

Source: Business Insider, Upper Echelon Academy

Meanwhile, Gates' show jumping success has prompted her to consider some changes to her career timeline. "I always thought I'd just be an amateur and go to medical school or pursue another professional career," she told the Horse Network. Now, she's considering dedicating "a few more years" to the sport in order to "see where it goes."

Source: Business Insider, Horse Network