Strategy :  The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at a trendy restaurant that the average American can't even go to yet — here's what it's like

The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at A Rake's Progress, a trendy restaurant in Washington, DC, that has yet to open to the public.
Being the former president of the United States has some culinary perks.
Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated the former first lady's birthday at At Rake's Progress on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. The restaurant, from the James Beard Award-winning chef Spike Gjerde, is in the Line Hotel — and isn't even open to the public yet.
A few people, however, have managed to visit before its opening on January 29. A Rake's Progress started offering previews in December.
Here's everything we know about A Rake's Progress before its official opening date.
Source: Eater
Source: A Rake's Progress DC on Facebook
Source: A Rake's Progress
Source: Business Insider
Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You#emo#4oCZ##re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.