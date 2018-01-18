Strategy :  The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at a trendy restaurant that the average American can't even go to yet — here's what it's like

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at A Rake's Progress, a trendy restaurant in Washington, DC.

A Rake's Progress isn't even open to the public yet — but it's one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the year.

Here's what we know about the buzzy restaurant so far.



Being the former president of the United States has some culinary perks.

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated the former first lady's birthday at At Rake's Progress on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. The restaurant, from the James Beard Award-winning chef Spike Gjerde, is in the Line Hotel — and isn't even open to the public yet.

A few people, however, have managed to visit before its opening on January 29. A Rake's Progress started offering previews in December.

Here's everything we know about A Rake's Progress before its official opening date.

A Rake's Progress has been a long time coming.

In 2016, news broke that Gjerde would open A Rake's Progress, A Rake's Bar, and The Cup We All Race 4 — all in the coming Line hotel in Washington, DC.

Gjerde was already a Baltimore culinary legend known for his obsession with locally sourced food.

The opening of A Rake's Progress — and the Line Hotel — hasn't happened exactly on schedule.

The hotel opened in late December, and A Rake's Progress began offering previews.

The restaurant called the events "Golden Hours," described as a "little nightly preview of what's to come," like these spicy cheese and toasts.

The restaurant's focus is offering local foods, like this pâté.

Gjerde says he's committed to sourcing from Mid-Atlantic farms and waters.

"Every night a banquet at A Rake's — generous company, high spirits and conviviality," the restaurant's website says.



Customers have been quick to post photos from the restaurant.

It helps that the Line Hotel provides a very scenic spot to dine.

The restaurant isn't the only draw for the hotel.

A Rake's Bar looks as if it's set to serve up some eye-catching cocktails.

And the coffee bar in the lobby by Corey Polyoka and Gjerde, The Cup We All Race 4, is already offering some fantastic-looking pastries.

The Obamas have a reputation for their impressive taste in restaurants, dining at places like Estela in New York and The Source in Washington, DC.

With A Rake's Progress, they may have picked the next big restaurant before it even opens to the public.