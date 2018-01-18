Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at a trendy restaurant that the average American can't even go to yet — here's what it's like

Strategy The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at a trendy restaurant that the average American can't even go to yet — here's what it's like

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at A Rake's Progress, a trendy restaurant in Washington, DC, that has yet to open to the public.

null play

null

(A Rake's Progress)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at A Rake's Progress, a trendy restaurant in Washington, DC.
  • A Rake's Progress isn't even open to the public yet — but it's one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the year.
  • Here's what we know about the buzzy restaurant so far.


Being the former president of the United States has some culinary perks.

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated the former first lady's birthday at At Rake's Progress on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. The restaurant, from the James Beard Award-winning chef Spike Gjerde, is in the Line Hotel — and isn't even open to the public yet.

A few people, however, have managed to visit before its opening on January 29. A Rake's Progress started offering previews in December.

Here's everything we know about A Rake's Progress before its official opening date.

A Rake's Progress has been a long time coming.

A Rake's Progress has been a long time coming. play

A Rake's Progress has been a long time coming.

(A Rake's Progress)


In 2016, news broke that Gjerde would open A Rake's Progress, A Rake's Bar, and The Cup We All Race 4 — all in the coming Line hotel in Washington, DC.

In 2016, news broke that Gjerde would open A Rake's Progress, A Rake's Bar, and The Cup We All Race 4 — all in the coming Line hotel in Washington, DC. play

In 2016, news broke that Gjerde would open A Rake's Progress, A Rake's Bar, and The Cup We All Race 4 — all in the coming Line hotel in Washington, DC.

(The Line Hotel)


Gjerde was already a Baltimore culinary legend known for his obsession with locally sourced food.

The 2015 James Beard Award nominees, from left: Mark Ladner, Gjerde, Erik Bruner-Yang, and Beverly Kim. play

The 2015 James Beard Award nominees, from left: Mark Ladner, Gjerde, Erik Bruner-Yang, and Beverly Kim.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Kendall College and the Illinois Restaurant Association/AP Images)

Source: Eater



The opening of A Rake's Progress — and the Line Hotel — hasn't happened exactly on schedule.

Brothers and Sisters, another restaurant in the Line Hotel. play

Brothers and Sisters, another restaurant in the Line Hotel.

(The Line Hotel)


The hotel opened in late December, and A Rake's Progress began offering previews.

The hotel opened in late December, and A Rake's Progress began offering previews. play

The hotel opened in late December, and A Rake's Progress began offering previews.

(A Rake's Progress)


The restaurant called the events "Golden Hours," described as a "little nightly preview of what's to come," like these spicy cheese and toasts.

The restaurant called the events "Golden Hours," described as a "little nightly preview of what's to come," like these spicy cheese and toasts. play

The restaurant called the events "Golden Hours," described as a "little nightly preview of what's to come," like these spicy cheese and toasts.

(A Rake's Progress)

Source: A Rake's Progress DC on Facebook



The restaurant's focus is offering local foods, like this pâté.



Gjerde says he's committed to sourcing from Mid-Atlantic farms and waters.

a surefire start: hello, 2018. #arakesgoldenhour begins at five. #peakchesapeake

A post shared by A Rake's Progress (@arakesprogressdc) on



"Every night a banquet at A Rake's — generous company, high spirits and conviviality," the restaurant's website says.


Source: A Rake's Progress



Customers have been quick to post photos from the restaurant.



It helps that the Line Hotel provides a very scenic spot to dine.



The restaurant isn't the only draw for the hotel.

W I N D O W. #arakesgoldenhour @arakesprogressdc @thelinehotel

A post shared by M. Andrew Partridge (@the_dreaded_chef) on



A Rake's Bar looks as if it's set to serve up some eye-catching cocktails.

Next level glassware. #texture #arakesgoldenhour @arakesprogressdc

A post shared by M. Andrew Partridge (@the_dreaded_chef) on



And the coffee bar in the lobby by Corey Polyoka and Gjerde, The Cup We All Race 4, is already offering some fantastic-looking pastries.



The Obamas have a reputation for their impressive taste in restaurants, dining at places like Estela in New York and The Source in Washington, DC.

The Obamas have a reputation for their impressive taste in restaurants, dining at places like Estela in New York and The Source in Washington, DC. play

The Obamas have a reputation for their impressive taste in restaurants, dining at places like Estela in New York and The Source in Washington, DC.

(Jason Reed / REUTERS)

Source: Business Insider



With A Rake's Progress, they may have picked the next big restaurant before it even opens to the public.



Top 3

1 Strategy Posing this simple question to a first date will help you...bullet
2 Strategy There's a budding rivalry between the daughters of Steve Jobs...bullet
3 Strategy The amazing life of Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, an elite...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

women china phone face masks pollution
Strategy Marriott's global accounts mysteriously stopped tweeting — and there might be a chilling reason why
Patty McCord
Strategy Netflix encourages employees to interview at other companies — here's why
Amazon's map of the top 20 contenders for its second headquarters, HQ2.
Strategy These are all of the cities Amazon could choose for its $5 billion headquarters, ranked by the experts
Shopping at Reformation is unlike any other retail experience I've had.
Strategy This apparel startup fixed the worst part of shopping for clothes in stores — and it could defy retail's curse