Strategy :  The most affordable college in every state

If you want to go to college, it's more expensive than ever.
Tuition at both public and private schools in the US continues to rise at a fast clip, and Americans collectively owe more than $1.3 trillion in student loan debt.
Using data from The Chronicle of Higher Education's interactive chart, Business Insider rounded up the least expensive college in every state. We further filtered the schools to include only the colleges and universities that were rated in the top 220 by the US News and World Report.
The ranking uses tuition data from the 2016-17 academic year and looks at each school's full sticker price: published tuition and required fees, as well as room and board. Prices listed for state colleges are in-state, for residents.
Read on to see the most affordable, highly ranked college in every state.
Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
Total annual cost: $20,020
• Tuition: $10,470
• Room and board: $9,550
Location: Fairbanks, Alaska
Total annual cost: $15,714
• Tuition: $7,184
• Room and board: $8,530
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Total annual cost: $21,756
• Tuition: $10,370
• Room and board: $11,386
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Total annual cost: $19,152
• Tuition: $8,820
• Room and board: $10,332
Location: Fresno, California
Total annual cost: $15,697
• Tuition: $6,311
• Room and board: $9,386
Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
Total annual cost: $20,434
• Tuition: $10,741
• Room and board: $9,693
Location: Storrs, Connecticut
Total annual cost: $26,502
• Tuition: $14,066
• Room and board: $12,436
Location: Newark, Delaware
Total annual cost: $24,898
• Tuition: $12,830
• Room and board: $12,068
Location: District of Columbia
Total annual cost: $35,324
• Tuition: $24,908
• Room and board: $10,416
Location: Orlando, Florida
Total annual cost: $15,922
• Tuition: $6,368
• Room and board: $9,554
Location: Athens, Georgia
Total annual cost: $21,234
• Tuition: $11,634
• Room and board: $9,600
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Total annual cost: $24,762
• Tuition: $11,732
• Room and board: $13,030
Location: Moscow, Idaho
Total annual cost: $15,586
• Tuition: $7,232
• Room and board: $8,354
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Total annual cost: $12,428
• Tuition: $12,428
• Room and board: $0
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Total annual cost: $17,667
• Tuition: $9,205
• Room and board: $8,462
Location: Ames, Iowa
Total annual cost: $16,575
• Tuition: $8,219
• Room and board: $8,356
Location: Manhattan, Kansas
Total annual cost: $19,024
• Tuition: $9,874
• Room and board: $9,150
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Total annual cost: $20,550
• Tuition: $11,320
• Room and board: $9,230
Location: Monroe, LA
Total annual cost: $15,058
• Tuition: $7,658
• Room and board: $7,400
Location: Orono, Maine
Total annual cost: $20,792
• Tuition: $10,628
• Room and board: $10,164
Location: College Park, Maryland
Total annual cost: $21,940
• Tuition: $10,182
• Room and board: $11,758
Location: North Dartmouth, Massachusetts
Total annual cost: $25,658
• Tuition: $13,188
• Room and board: $12,470
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Total annual cost: $21,054
• Tuition: $11,493
• Room and board: $9,561
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Total annual cost: $23,519
• Tuition: $14,142
• Room and board: $9,377
Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Total annual cost: $15,944
• Tuition: $7,334
• Room and board: $8,610
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Total annual cost: $19,285
• Tuition: $10,065
• Room and board: $9,220
Location: Missoula, Montana
Total annual cost: $15,041
• Tuition: $6,215
• Room and board: $8,826
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Total annual cost: $19,208
• Tuition: $8,538
• Room and board: $10,670
Location: Reno, Nevada
Total annual cost: $17,755
• Tuition: $7,143
• Room and board: $10,612
Location: Durham, New Hampshire
Total annual cost: $28,562
• Tuition: $17,624
• Room and board: $10,938
Location: Newark, New Jersey
Total annual cost: $29,850
• Tuition: $16,430
• Room and board: $13,420
Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
Total annual cost: $14,717
• Tuition: $6,729
• Room and board: $7,988
Location: Buffalo, New York
Total annual cost: $20,842
• Tuition: $7,700
• Room and board: $13,142
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Total annual cost: $15,621
• Tuition: $7,041
• Room and board: $8,580
Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota
Total annual cost: $15,767
• Tuition: $8,137
• Room and board: $7,630
Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
Total annual cost: $19,486
• Tuition: $10,796
• Room and board: $8,690
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Total annual cost: $16,011
• Tuition: $8,321
• Room and board: $7,690
Location: Corvallis, Oregon
Total annual cost: $22,519
• Tuition: $10,366
• Room and board: $12,153
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Total annual cost: $26,834
• Tuition: $15,688
• Room and board: $11,146
Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
Total annual cost: $24,906
• Tuition: $12,884
• Room and board: $12,022
Location: Clemson, South Carolina
Total annual cost: $23,398
• Tuition: $14,318
• Room and board: $9,080
Location: Brookings, South Dakota
Total annual cost: $15,338
• Tuition: $8,927
• Room and board: $6,411
Location: Cookeville, Tennessee
Total annual cost: $17,507
• Tuition: $8,551
• Room and board: $8,956
Location: College Station, Texas
Total annual cost: $20,398
• Tuition: $10,030
• Room and board: $10,368
Location: Logan, Utah
Total annual cost: $12,736
• Tuition: $6,866
• Room and board: $5,870
Location: Burlington, Vermont
Total annual cost: $28,878
• Tuition: $17,300
• Room and board: $11,578
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Total annual cost: $20,910
• Tuition: $10,046
• Room and board: $10,864
Location: Pullman, Washington
Total annual cost: $21,240
• Tuition: $9,884
• Room and board: $11,356
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
Total annual cost: $18,210
• Tuition: $7,992
• Room and board: $10,218
Location: Madison, Wisconsin
Total annual cost: $20,934
• Tuition: $10,488
• Room and board: $10,446
Location: Laramie, Wyoming
Total annual cost: $15,375
• Tuition: $5,055
• Room and board: $10,320
Emmie Martin contributed to this story.