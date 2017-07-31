Strategy :  The most affordable college in every state

If you want to go to college, it's more expensive than ever.

Tuition at both public and private schools in the US continues to rise at a fast clip, and Americans collectively owe more than $1.3 trillion in student loan debt.

Using data from The Chronicle of Higher Education's interactive chart, Business Insider rounded up the least expensive college in every state. We further filtered the schools to include only the colleges and universities that were rated in the top 220 by the US News and World Report.

The ranking uses tuition data from the 2016-17 academic year and looks at each school's full sticker price: published tuition and required fees, as well as room and board. Prices listed for state colleges are in-state, for residents.

Read on to see the most affordable, highly ranked college in every state.

Alabama — The University of Alabama

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Total annual cost: $20,020

• Tuition: $10,470

• Room and board: $9,550

Alaska — University of Alaska-Fairbanks

Location: Fairbanks, Alaska

Total annual cost: $15,714

• Tuition: $7,184

• Room and board: $8,530

Arizona — Arizona State University-Tempe

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Total annual cost: $21,756

• Tuition: $10,370

• Room and board: $11,386

Arkansas — The University of Arkansas

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Total annual cost: $19,152

• Tuition: $8,820

• Room and board: $10,332

California — California State University-Fresno

Location: Fresno, California

Total annual cost: $15,697

• Tuition: $6,311

• Room and board: $9,386

Colorado — University of Colorado-Denver

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Total annual cost: $20,434

• Tuition: $10,741

• Room and board: $9,693

Connecticut — University of Connecticut

Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Total annual cost: $26,502

• Tuition: $14,066

• Room and board: $12,436

Delaware — University of Delaware

Location: Newark, Delaware

Total annual cost: $24,898

• Tuition: $12,830

• Room and board: $12,068

District of Columbia — Howard University

Location: District of Columbia

Total annual cost: $35,324

• Tuition: $24,908

• Room and board: $10,416

Florida — University of Central Florida

Location: Orlando, Florida

Total annual cost: $15,922

• Tuition: $6,368

• Room and board: $9,554

Georgia — University of Georgia

Location: Athens, Georgia

Total annual cost: $21,234

• Tuition: $11,634

• Room and board: $9,600

Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Total annual cost: $24,762

• Tuition: $11,732

• Room and board: $13,030

Idaho — University of Idaho

Location: Moscow, Idaho

Total annual cost: $15,586

• Tuition: $7,232

• Room and board: $8,354

Illinois — Northeastern Illinois University

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Total annual cost: $12,428

• Tuition: $12,428

• Room and board: $0

Indiana — Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Total annual cost: $17,667

• Tuition: $9,205

• Room and board: $8,462

Iowa — Iowa State University

Location: Ames, Iowa

Total annual cost: $16,575

• Tuition: $8,219

• Room and board: $8,356

Kansas — Kansas State University

Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Total annual cost: $19,024

• Tuition: $9,874

• Room and board: $9,150

Kentucky — University of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Total annual cost: $20,550

• Tuition: $11,320

• Room and board: $9,230

Louisiana — University of Louisiana at Monroe

Location: Monroe, LA

Total annual cost: $15,058

• Tuition: $7,658

• Room and board: $7,400

Maine — University of Maine

Location: Orono, Maine

Total annual cost: $20,792

• Tuition: $10,628

• Room and board: $10,164

Maryland — University of Maryland-College Park

Location: College Park, Maryland

Total annual cost: $21,940

• Tuition: $10,182

• Room and board: $11,758

Massachusetts — University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth

Location: North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Total annual cost: $25,658

• Tuition: $13,188

• Room and board: $12,470

Michigan — Western Michigan University

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Total annual cost: $21,054

• Tuition: $11,493

• Room and board: $9,561

Minnesota — University of Minnesota: Twin Cities

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Total annual cost: $23,519

• Tuition: $14,142

• Room and board: $9,377

Mississippi — University of Southern Mississippi

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Total annual cost: $15,944

• Tuition: $7,334

• Room and board: $8,610

Missouri — University of Missouri: St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Total annual cost: $19,285

• Tuition: $10,065

• Room and board: $9,220

Montana — University of Montana

Location: Missoula, Montana

Total annual cost: $15,041

• Tuition: $6,215

• Room and board: $8,826

Nebraska — University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Total annual cost: $19,208

• Tuition: $8,538

• Room and board: $10,670

Nevada — University of Nevada-Reno

Location: Reno, Nevada

Total annual cost: $17,755

• Tuition: $7,143

• Room and board: $10,612

New Hampshire — University of New Hampshire

Location: Durham, New Hampshire

Total annual cost: $28,562

• Tuition: $17,624

• Room and board: $10,938

New Jersey — New Jersey Institute of Technology

Location: Newark, New Jersey

Total annual cost: $29,850

• Tuition: $16,430

• Room and board: $13,420

New Mexico —New Mexico State University

Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Total annual cost: $14,717

• Tuition: $6,729

• Room and board: $7,988

New York — SUNY College at Buffalo

Location: Buffalo, New York

Total annual cost: $20,842

• Tuition: $7,700

• Room and board: $13,142

North Carolina — University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Total annual cost: $15,621

• Tuition: $7,041

• Room and board: $8,580

North Dakota — University of North Dakota

Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Total annual cost: $15,767

• Tuition: $8,137

• Room and board: $7,630

Ohio — Bowling Green State University

Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Total annual cost: $19,486

• Tuition: $10,796

• Room and board: $8,690

Oklahoma — Oklahoma State University

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Total annual cost: $16,011

• Tuition: $8,321

• Room and board: $7,690

Oregon — Oregon State University

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Total annual cost: $22,519

• Tuition: $10,366

• Room and board: $12,153

Pennsylvania — Temple University

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Total annual cost: $26,834

• Tuition: $15,688

• Room and board: $11,146

Rhode Island — University of Rhode Island

Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

Total annual cost: $24,906

• Tuition: $12,884

• Room and board: $12,022

South Carolina —Clemson University

Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Total annual cost: $23,398

• Tuition: $14,318

• Room and board: $9,080

South Dakota — Dakota State University

Location: Brookings, South Dakota

Total annual cost: $15,338

• Tuition: $8,927

• Room and board: $6,411

Tennessee — Tennessee Technological University

Location: Cookeville, Tennessee

Total annual cost: $17,507

• Tuition: $8,551

• Room and board: $8,956

Texas — Texas A&M University

Location: College Station, Texas

Total annual cost: $20,398

• Tuition: $10,030

• Room and board: $10,368

Utah — Utah State University

Location: Logan, Utah

Total annual cost: $12,736

• Tuition: $6,866

• Room and board: $5,870

Vermont — University of Vermont

Location: Burlington, Vermont

Total annual cost: $28,878

• Tuition: $17,300

• Room and board: $11,578

Virginia —Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Total annual cost: $20,910

• Tuition: $10,046

• Room and board: $10,864

Washington — Washington State University

Location: Pullman, Washington

Total annual cost: $21,240

• Tuition: $9,884

• Room and board: $11,356

West Virginia — West Virginia University

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Total annual cost: $18,210

• Tuition: $7,992

• Room and board: $10,218

Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin-Madison

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Total annual cost: $20,934

• Tuition: $10,488

• Room and board: $10,446

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Total annual cost: $15,375

• Tuition: $5,055

• Room and board: $10,320

