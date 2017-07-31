Strategy :  The most affordable college in every state

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

If you want to go to college, it's more expensive than ever.

(REUTERS/Jason Reed)
Tuition at both public and private schools in the US continues to rise at a fast clip, and Americans collectively owe more than $1.3 trillion in student loan debt.

Using data from The Chronicle of Higher Education's interactive chart, Business Insider rounded up the least expensive college in every state. We further filtered the schools to include only the colleges and universities that were rated in the top 220 by the US News and World Report.

The ranking uses tuition data from the 2016-17 academic year and looks at each school's full sticker price: published tuition and required fees, as well as room and board. Prices listed for state colleges are in-state, for residents.

Read on to see the most affordable, highly ranked college in every state.

Alabama — The University of Alabama

(The University of Alabama/Facebook)

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Total annual cost: $20,020

• Tuition: $10,470

• Room and board: $9,550



Alaska — University of Alaska-Fairbanks

Location: Fairbanks, Alaska

Total annual cost: $15,714

• Tuition: $7,184

• Room and board: $8,530



Arizona — Arizona State University-Tempe

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Total annual cost: $21,756

• Tuition: $10,370

• Room and board: $11,386



Arkansas — The University of Arkansas

(University of Arkansas/Facebook)

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Total annual cost: $19,152

• Tuition: $8,820

• Room and board: $10,332



California — California State University-Fresno

Location: Fresno, California

Total annual cost: $15,697

• Tuition: $6,311

• Room and board: $9,386



Colorado — University of Colorado-Denver

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Total annual cost: $20,434

• Tuition: $10,741

• Room and board: $9,693



Connecticut — University of Connecticut

(Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Total annual cost: $26,502

• Tuition: $14,066

• Room and board: $12,436



Delaware — University of Delaware

Location: Newark, Delaware

Total annual cost: $24,898

• Tuition: $12,830

• Room and board: $12,068



District of Columbia — Howard University

Location: District of Columbia

Total annual cost: $35,324

• Tuition: $24,908

• Room and board: $10,416



Florida — University of Central Florida

Location: Orlando, Florida

Total annual cost: $15,922

• Tuition: $6,368

• Room and board: $9,554



Georgia — University of Georgia

(University of Georgia/Facebook)

Location: Athens, Georgia

Total annual cost: $21,234

• Tuition: $11,634

• Room and board: $9,600



Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Total annual cost: $24,762

• Tuition: $11,732

• Room and board: $13,030



Idaho — University of Idaho

(University of Idaho/Facebook)

Location: Moscow, Idaho

Total annual cost: $15,586

• Tuition: $7,232

• Room and board: $8,354



Illinois — Northeastern Illinois University

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Total annual cost: $12,428

• Tuition: $12,428

• Room and board: $0



Indiana — Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Total annual cost: $17,667

• Tuition: $9,205

• Room and board: $8,462



Iowa — Iowa State University

(Iowa State University/Facebook)

Location: Ames, Iowa

Total annual cost: $16,575

• Tuition: $8,219

• Room and board: $8,356



Kansas — Kansas State University

Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Total annual cost: $19,024

• Tuition: $9,874

• Room and board: $9,150



Kentucky — University of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Total annual cost: $20,550

• Tuition: $11,320

• Room and board: $9,230



Louisiana — University of Louisiana at Monroe

Location: Monroe, LA

Total annual cost: $15,058

• Tuition: $7,658

• Room and board: $7,400



Maine — University of Maine

(Flickr / OlaUSAola)

Location: Orono, Maine

Total annual cost: $20,792

• Tuition: $10,628

• Room and board: $10,164



Maryland — University of Maryland-College Park

Location: College Park, Maryland

Total annual cost: $21,940

• Tuition: $10,182

• Room and board: $11,758



Massachusetts — University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth

Location: North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Total annual cost: $25,658

• Tuition: $13,188

• Room and board: $12,470



Michigan — Western Michigan University

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Total annual cost: $21,054

• Tuition: $11,493

• Room and board: $9,561



Minnesota — University of Minnesota: Twin Cities

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Total annual cost: $23,519

• Tuition: $14,142

• Room and board: $9,377



Mississippi — University of Southern Mississippi

(Flickr//\ \/\/ /\)

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Total annual cost: $15,944

• Tuition: $7,334

• Room and board: $8,610



Missouri — University of Missouri: St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Total annual cost: $19,285

• Tuition: $10,065

• Room and board: $9,220



Montana — University of Montana

Location: Missoula, Montana

Total annual cost: $15,041

• Tuition: $6,215

• Room and board: $8,826



Nebraska — University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Total annual cost: $19,208

• Tuition: $8,538

• Room and board: $10,670



Nevada — University of Nevada-Reno

(University of Nevada, Reno/Facebook)

Location: Reno, Nevada

Total annual cost: $17,755

• Tuition: $7,143

• Room and board: $10,612



New Hampshire — University of New Hampshire

Location: Durham, New Hampshire

Total annual cost: $28,562

• Tuition: $17,624

• Room and board: $10,938



New Jersey — New Jersey Institute of Technology

Location: Newark, New Jersey

Total annual cost: $29,850

• Tuition: $16,430

• Room and board: $13,420



New Mexico —New Mexico State University

(Facebook/New Mexico State University)

Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Total annual cost: $14,717

• Tuition: $6,729

• Room and board: $7,988



New York — SUNY College at Buffalo

Location: Buffalo, New York

Total annual cost: $20,842

• Tuition: $7,700

• Room and board: $13,142



North Carolina — University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Total annual cost: $15,621

• Tuition: $7,041

• Room and board: $8,580



North Dakota — University of North Dakota

Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Total annual cost: $15,767

• Tuition: $8,137

• Room and board: $7,630



Ohio — Bowling Green State University

Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Total annual cost: $19,486

• Tuition: $10,796

• Room and board: $8,690



Oklahoma — Oklahoma State University

(Oklahoma State University/Facebook)

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Total annual cost: $16,011

• Tuition: $8,321

• Room and board: $7,690



Oregon — Oregon State University

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Total annual cost: $22,519

• Tuition: $10,366

• Room and board: $12,153



Pennsylvania — Temple University

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Total annual cost: $26,834

• Tuition: $15,688

• Room and board: $11,146



Rhode Island — University of Rhode Island

(University of Rhode Island/Facebook)

Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

Total annual cost: $24,906

• Tuition: $12,884

• Room and board: $12,022



South Carolina —Clemson University

Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Total annual cost: $23,398

• Tuition: $14,318

• Room and board: $9,080



South Dakota — Dakota State University

Location: Brookings, South Dakota

Total annual cost: $15,338

• Tuition: $8,927

• Room and board: $6,411



Tennessee — Tennessee Technological University

Location: Cookeville, Tennessee

Total annual cost: $17,507

• Tuition: $8,551

• Room and board: $8,956



Texas — Texas A&M University

(Facebook/Texas A&M University)

Location: College Station, Texas

Total annual cost: $20,398

• Tuition: $10,030

• Room and board: $10,368



Utah — Utah State University

Location: Logan, Utah

Total annual cost: $12,736

• Tuition: $6,866

• Room and board: $5,870



Vermont — University of Vermont

(University of Vermont/Facebook)

Location: Burlington, Vermont

Total annual cost: $28,878

• Tuition: $17,300

• Room and board: $11,578



Virginia —Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Total annual cost: $20,910

• Tuition: $10,046

• Room and board: $10,864



Washington — Washington State University

Location: Pullman, Washington

Total annual cost: $21,240

• Tuition: $9,884

• Room and board: $11,356



West Virginia — West Virginia University

(Via Flickr)

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Total annual cost: $18,210

• Tuition: $7,992

• Room and board: $10,218



Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin-Madison

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Total annual cost: $20,934

• Tuition: $10,488

• Room and board: $10,446



Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Total annual cost: $15,375

• Tuition: $5,055

• Room and board: $10,320

Emmie Martin contributed to this story.



