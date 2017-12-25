Strategy :  The 'L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise' is the hottest toy of 2017 — here's what it is and what's inside it

news

In 2016, every kid wanted a Hatchimal, and parents were running around coughing up lots of money to make sure their child got one. This year, the hot toy for the holidays is something called the "L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise," a giant, glittery ball packed with 50 smaller toys that kids can unwrap. It sells for $69.99, but if you can manage to find one, you'll probably be paying a lot more. They're going for over $100 on eBay. When it was first released in September, it sold out within 48 hours at most stores. The company behind the toy, MGA Entertainment, even encourages kids to "unbox" the gift and post videos on YouTube. Do a quick search, and you'll see how popular they are for yourself. We got ahold of one of the toys to see what exactly you are getting for your money. Following is a transcript of the video.

This is the "L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise."

It's a bowl-shaped plastic container with 50 toy "surprises" inside. Including dolls, stickers, and accessories.

Kids are encouraged to film unboxing videos of it. There are thousands of them already on YouTube.

The $69.99 toy is sold out at most retailers, and it's selling for more than $100 on eBay.

We got our hands on one to show you what's inside.

There's an instruction manual and a scratch-off card to win a prize online.

The first layer contains 10 individual capsules. These contain tiny items of clothing. Here's everything we got in our capsules.

The second layer has 5 "fizz" balls with 15 items. Unwrapping each one reveals two stickers. Removing another layer exposes the fizz ball. Each dissolves in water to reveal a plastic charm.

The final layer has 4 balls with 24 items total. The two smaller balls are marked "Lil Sisters." Inside each ball are more packets to open.

There's a small doll inside one pack. The other packs contain items like bags and shoes.

The two larger balls each have 7 items inside. Inside are items like cell phones and cups.

Each has a larger doll with some unique features. They cry, spit, tinkle, or change color in water.

It will take a while to open everything inside, and you will have lots of trash to clean up.

This video was originally published on Nov. 15, 2017.