Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The internet is sympathizing with an ivy-league freshman who says she's surprised that making new friends is hard

Strategy The internet is sympathizing with an ivy-league freshman who says she's surprised that making new friends is hard

  • Published: , Refreshed:

For all the talk about college being a time to find your niche, not everyone feels the natural ease of fitting in right away.

Image
  • Screen Shot 2017 10 24 at 10.28.09 AM
    Screen Shot 2017 10 24 at 10.28.09 AM   
  • Cornell University freshman Emery Bergmann talks about her loneliness.
    Cornell University freshman Emery Bergmann talks about her loneliness.   
Screen Shot 2017 10 24 at 10.28.09 AM play

Screen Shot 2017 10 24 at 10.28.09 AM

(Emery Bergmann/Youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Cornell University freshman Emery Bergmann made a video about the loneliness she's experienced since she got to school.
  • The video had nearly 90,000 views as of Tuesday morning.
  • She says that making friends is harder than she expected.


Freshmen at colleges across America have settled into their first few months of classes, and the expectation is that most of them have found their groove.

But for all the talk about college being a time to find your niche, not everyone feels the natural ease of fitting in right away.

Cornell University freshman Emery Bergmann tackled the issue in a video about the loneliness she has experienced in her first few months at the school.

"I'm a brand spanking new freshman in college," she said at the start of the video. "I guess I just assumed that once I was at school that that was going to be it. I was going to have 1 million friends, I was going to just party all the time. But it's just not really like that. I haven't really found anyone I'm super close with."

The video appears to have resonated with viewers, racking up nearly 90,000 views (as of Tuesday morning) on Youtube in less than two weeks. Many commenters said they relate to Bergmann's feelings of loneliness.

null play

null

(Youtube)

null play

null

(Youtube)

null play

null

(Youtube)

Watch Bergmann explain the loneliness she's experienced in her transition into college life below.

Top 3

1 Strategy 17 things to start doing in your 20s so you don't live in...bullet
2 Strategy 5 manners people don't use anymore — for good reasonbullet
3 Strategy 14 insider facts most airline workers know — and you...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Their efforts have resulted in seven marriages, so far.
Strategy Ivanka Trump and her husband are secretly awesome matchmakers who say they're responsible for 7 marriages and 0 divorces
Humphrey Bogart's spoke his final words to his wife, Lauren Bacall.
Strategy 8 'famous last words' that were probably made up
null
Strategy We visited the 'McDonald's of Russia' that's trying to take over America — here's what it was like
Austin looks like an ideal place to host Amazon's new HQ.
Strategy Why Austin, Texas is Amazon's best choice for its $5 billion headquarters, according to the data