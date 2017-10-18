Strategy :  The incredible life of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who doesn't have a cell phone or use Facebook and once left Jon Stewart speechless

At age 20, Malala Yousafzai is one of the most accomplished and most celebrated people in the world.

Five years ago, she was shot by the Taliban in her native Pakistan for defying the ban against women going to school. Since then, she has won the Nobel Peace Prize, traveled all over the world, authored two books, and started studying at Oxford University.

Below, we rounded up some of the highlights of Yousafzai's incredible life.

Malala Yousafzai is 20 years old. She is a Pakistani activist, an author, and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Source: The New York Times

Yousafzai began studying at Oxford University in October 2017. She will study philosophy, politics, and economics.

Source: The New York Times, Business Insider

Yousafzai grew up in the Swat Valley in Northwest Pakistan. The Taliban took control of the area in 2007. She defied the ban preventing women from attending school: "I just could not imagine a life limited to the four walls of my house and never be myself."

Source: TODAY

In 2012, Malala was 14 when she was shot by a member of the Taliban. A bullet narrowly missed her brain.

Source: The New York Times

In 2013, Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin, established the Malala Fund to give girls all over the world access to education.

Source: Malala Fund

That same year, Yousafzai published a memoir titled "I Am Malala," co-written with Christina Lamb.

Source: The Washington Post

She appeared on The Daily Show and left Jon Stewart speechless when she explained what she would do should someone from the Taliban come after her again: "I will tell him how important education is and that I even want education for your children as well. And I would tell him, 'That's what I want to tell you. Now do what you want.'"

Source: Business Insider, Comedy Central

Yousafzai met with President Barack Obama and challenged him on the drone strikes in Pakistan: "Innocent victims are killed in these acts, and they lead to resentment among the Pakistani people. If we refocus efforts on education it will make a big impact."

Source: CNN

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. She said the award was also "for those frightened children who want peace. It is for those voiceless children who want change."

Source: The New York Times

As of 2014, Yousafzai didn't have a cell phone or use social media, so she could focus on her education. She does use Twitter, though. Recently, she crowdsourced tips on packing for college.

Source: Business Insider, The New York Times, Twitter

Yousafzai recently published a children's book titled "Malala's Magic Pencil." "The magic is in their voice, in their words, in their writings," she said of the kids who read her book. "They should dream beyond limits and believe that there is magic in them."

In April, Yousafzai went on a "Girl Power Trip" to meet with women around the world and was designated a UN Messenger of Peace. After winning the award, Yousafzai told the audience that the most difficult period of her life was between 2007 and 2009 in the Swat valley: "We were at a point of making a decision about whether to speak out or remain silent. And I realized that if you remain silent, you are still going to be terrorized. So speaking out, you can help people."

Source: NPR, United Nations