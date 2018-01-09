Strategy :  'The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject': singer of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' slams Taco Bell commercial on Twitter

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The musician Charlie Daniels, best known for his hit 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia,' had a warning for Taco Bell on Monday evening.

Taco Bell's 'Belluminati' ad

Taco Bell's 'Belluminati' ad

  • Singer Charlie Daniels tweeted at Taco Bell that the "Illuminati is not a frivolous subject" on Monday.
  • Daniels is best known for his hit song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
  • Taco Bell's Belluminati ad campaign is supposed to highlight the chain's dollar menu — not provoke the Illuminati.

"Hey Taco Bell," Daniels tweeted. "The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject".

The tweet apparently refers to a Taco Bell ad campaign for its $1 menu. The fast-food chain has doubled down on its value menu recently, as the fast-food price wars heat up.

Taco Bell declined to comment on the tweet.

As Daniels himself said on Monday, in an article he wrote for conservative website CNS News: "It's going to be an interesting 2018 to say the least."

