Strategy :  The home state of every athlete competing in the Winter Olympics for Team USA

news

The 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 9.

Team USA has over 200 athletes competing, and they hail from all over the country.

Below we've listed every athlete by the state where they were born.



There are more than 200 athletes on the roster for the US Olympic team competing in Pyeongchang. Although according to the Olympics' official website, the number who actually compete "may be adjusted due to injury, illness or exceptional circumstances."

Even though they tend to live where the training is best — for the Winter Olympics, you'll see a lot of athletes come from Alaska — they were born all over the country.

And here's a fun fact: Not every competitor on Team USA was born in the US. In the Olympics, every athlete must be a national of the country they represent, but they don't have to be born there. The members of the current team for the Winter Olympics who were born outside of the US are, alphabetically:

Maame Biney, short track speedskating: Accra, Ghana

Thomas Hong, short track speedskating: Seoul, South Korea

Gus Kenworthy, freestyle skiing: Chelmsford, England

Laurenne Ross, alpine skiing: Edmonton, Alberta

Wondering who hails from your home state? Below, find the specific athletes listed by the state where they were born, in alphabetical order.

Alaska: 6 athletes

Arizona: 2 athletes

California: 25 athletes

Colorado: 21 athletes

Connecticut: 6 athletes

Washington, DC: 1 athlete

Florida: 6 athletes

Georgia: 2 athletes

Idaho: 5 athletes

Illinois: 12 athletes

Indiana: 1 athlete

Maine: 4 athletes

Maryland: 2 athletes

Massachusetts: 16 athletes

Michigan: 11 athletes

Minnesota: 22 athletes

Montana: 3 athletes

North Carolina: 3 athletes

Nevada: 2 athletes

New Hampshire: 4 athletes

New Jersey: 8 athletes

New York: 21 athletes

North Dakota: 4 athletes

Ohio: 1 athlete

Oregon: 2 athletes

Pennsylvania: 8 athletes

Rhode Island: 2 athletes

Texas: 3 athletes

Utah: 13 athletes

Vermont: 7 athletes

Virginia: 3 athletes

Washington: 3 athletes

Wisconsin: 9 athletes

Wyoming: 2 athletes