Strategy :  The fabulous life of Wendi Deng Murdoch, who went from a poor childhood in China to investing in Snapchat, dating a 21-year-old model, and partying with Ivanka Trump

Wendi Deng Murdoch grew up in a small town in China as the daughter of two engineers who hoped she'd become a doctor.

Today, Murdoch, 49, is a powerful businesswoman with a varied career. She's been married twice, once to the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Here's a look at some of the highlights of Murdoch's life.

Wendi Deng Murdoch, who was born Deng Wenge, grew up poor in a small town in China as the daughter of engineers. "You didn't know you were poor," Murdoch told Vogue. "It's just the way it was. So to get anyone's attention, you had to be smart."

Murdoch enrolled in medical school to please her parents, then dropped out. She met a couple from California, Jake and Joyce Cherry, who sponsored her to come to the US.

Murdoch and Jake Cherry later married, but they split after less than three years.

Murdoch went on to earn a bachelor's degree in economics from Cal State Northridge, and she attended the Yale School of Management on scholarship.

After graduating from Yale, Murdoch landed a job at Star TV in Hong Kong and became a vice president. That's where she met her second husband, the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Wendi Deng Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch were married for 14 years. They split in 2013.

They have two teenage daughters, Grace and Chloe.

While she was married to Rupert Murdoch, Wendi Deng Murdoch brokered business deals in China and networked with power players such as Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, and the actress Nicole Kidman.

Since her divorce, Wendi Deng Murdoch has been linked with Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Eric Schmidt, the Google chairman who recently announced he would step down.

Murdoch has reportedly been dating Bertold Zahoran, a 21-year-old model, since May.



In 2011, Murdoch produced a movie, "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan," based on the best-selling novel by Lisa See. She also became the chief strategist of MySpace China.

As of 2016, Murdoch was an investor in Uber, Snap, and Warby Parker. Below is a photo from her Instagram featuring Arianna Huffington, who's on Uber's board of directors.



Murdoch is notorious for her matchmaking skills. She reportedly helped get Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner back together after they split up in 2008 because of religious differences.



Personally or professionally, Murdoch's primary passion seems to be connecting leaders from different fields and parts of the world. "Put people together," she told Vogue, "and things can happen."

