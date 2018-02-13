Strategy :  The fabulous life of Steve Mnuchin's model-actress wife Louise Linton, who has been called the 'modern Marie Antoinette' after an Instagram feud with a regular person

news

Actress and model Louise Linton married US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in June of 2017.

Linton has gained attention due to public fights via her Instagram comments, and was the subject of criticism after a photo of her holding a sheet of newly printed $1 bills circulated on social media last year.

Most recently, she was interviewed by Elle magazine, responding to the backlash.

An actress and model from Edinburgh, Scotland, Linton married Mnuchin in an extravagant ceremony last June. Last November, she made headlines after she and Mnuchin were photographed holding up a sheet of freshly printed $1 bills. The photos drew attention and criticism on Twitter, as well as a write-up in the Styles section of The New York Times, which critiqued her all-black leather outfit.

Prior, she caused news when she published an Instagram photo that showed her and Mnuchin stepping off a government jet, adding the caption: "Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!" She tagged several high-end designers, including Tom Ford and Valentino, in the post. The resulting comments were less than charitable; Linton then bashed one commenter for being "adorably out of touch" and made her Instagram account private for a period of time. She has since made the account public again. After that incident, Linton was often referred to as a modern Marie Antoinette.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine Linton talked about her marriage to Mnuchin, as well as responded to the Instagram feud. Elle magazine's Carrie Battan writes: "[Linton] is "super-duper" sorry for all of the missteps in her self-presentation."

But the jet photo and ensuing comments were not the first time Linton sparked a controversy. Below, see more about her life.

Linton was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, and spent weekends in the Melville Castle Dalkeith. In an interview with the Daily Record in 2015, Linton said of the property: "The castle is definitely haunted and many people have claimed to see a ghost."

Linton began acting professionally in 2006. Prior to that, she made a TV appearance in 2003 on VH1's short-lived reality show "Hopelessly Rich."

She's made appearances in "CSI: NY" and "Cold Case." More recently, she starred in movies like 2016's "Intruder."

She has also modeled. In 2009, she posed for Maxim magazine.

Linton reportedly met her husband, Steve Mnuchin, through mutual friends.

In 2016, Linton released a controversial memoir about the time she spent volunteering in Zambia as a teenager. In one part of the book, she writes, "A 'skinny white muzungu with long angel hair,' Louise was an anomaly in darkest Africa." She also described the country as "savage."

The Zambian High Commission in London publicly denounced Linton and the book's "falsified" content, saying it was "tarnishing the image of a very friendly and peaceful country." Linton later apologized on Twitter, and it has since been pulled from the market.

By the time Mnuchin was sworn in as Treasury Secretary in the Trump administration, the couple was engaged.

Their wedding, which took place in June of 2017, was officiated by Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump and the first lady, along with some members of the Wall Street elite, also attended.

Last year, Linton made headlines for an Instagram comment she made that bashed a woman publicly for being "adorably out of touch." She made her Instagram account private for a period of time, but has since made the account public again.

Last November, the couple was photographed during the printing of the first currency notes bearing Mnuchin and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures. The photos caused a stir on Twitter.