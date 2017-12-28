Strategy :  The fabulous life of Alexa Dell, the 24-year-old billionaire heiress who grew up in 'The Castle,' dated Tinder's CEO, and just got engaged with a million-dollar ring

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Hey Baldwin @heybaldwinner A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Just after Christmas 2017, Alexa Dell got engaged to Harrison Refua.

Dell, 24, is a daughter of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, who, with a net worth of nearly $24 billion, is one of the wealthiest people in the world. Her fiance, Refua, is a millionaire real-estate investor. He presented Dell with a 12-carat diamond that could be worth up to $3 million.

Read on to learn more about Alexa Dell's glamorous life.

This is Alexa Dell, 24 years old.

Bumble yellow A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Source: Instagram

Dell's parents are Michael (pictured below) and Susan. Michael is the CEO of Dell Technologies and is worth nearly $24 billion, according to Forbes.

Source: Forbes

The Dells have four children together: Zachary, Juliette, Alexa, and Kira.

Source: Forbes

Dell and her siblings grew up in Austin, Texas. The family has a 33,000-square-foot home there known as 'The Castle.' You can see an aerial view below.

Source: Business Insider

According to Dell's LinkedIn profile, she attended Columbia University. Today she's a brand and business development strategist.

Dell previously dated Tinder CEO Sean Rad, after meeting him on the Tinder app when she was 20 years old.

Source: NextShark

Dell's Instagram feed features her dressed in Gucci, Dior, and other fashionable brands.

Playing dress up with @dior A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Source: Instagram

Dell told NextShark she enjoys hiking around Los Angeles.

Scooby#emo#4oCZ##s 1st hike A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Source: NextShark

She also mentioned she enjoys traveling: 'I love experiencing new cultures and am inspired by all corners of the world.'

That#emo#4oCZ##s amore #emo#77iP## A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Source: NextShark

Dell is newly engaged to Arshia Harrison Refoua, 40. He's a millionaire real-estate investor; he and Dell were set up on a blind date by mutual friends, according to The Daily Mail.

Forever #emo#77iP## A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Dec 26, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Source: The Daily Mail

After dating for a year, the couple got engaged at The Four Seasons in Kona, Hawaii, which Dell's father owns.

Source: The Daily Mail

The engagement ring is a 12-carat emerald-cut diamond surrounded by a pavé halo of smaller diamonds, and it could be worth up to $3 million.

Happy Holidays! A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Dec 17, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Source: The Daily Mail

And here they are at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, for a 'weekend getaway.'

Weekend getaway A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Source: Instagram

After announcing her engagement, Dell wrote on Instagram, 'Thank you for all the well wishes and congratulations. We’re so happy to share this with all of you!'

Source: Instagram