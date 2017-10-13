Strategy :  The childhood friends who created the Hatchimals toys that ruled last year are now billionaires

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

  Published:

The Hatchimals craze has minted two new billionaires.

Canada has two new toy billionaires.

Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie, the childhood friends who founded Spin Master and still each own about 30% of the company, are now in the exclusive billionaire's club, according to Bloomberg's calculus.

The company, which was founded in Toronto in 1994, got a 56% stock boost this year after the release of their hit toy, the Hatchimals.

That makes both Harary and Rabie worth about $1.4 billion.

Hatchimals have been nothing short of a sensation for the brand, which has become one of the fastest-growing in the toy business. Hatchimals were one of the hardest-to-find toys of the 2016 holiday season, and they were widely considered the "it" toy every kid wanted.

In 2016, Spin Master had $1.2 billion in sales amid a toy market that has seen giants like Mattel and Lego miss sales expectations in the last year.

