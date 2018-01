Strategy :  The best school district in every US state

news

There are nearly 100,000 elementary, middle, and high schools in the US. The best districts are coveted, and a high-caliber school system can be a key factor when a family decides to relocate to one city over another.

Niche, a company that researches and compiles information on schools, provides a ranking of the best school districts in America — that is, the collective quality of all the schools in a district determined by a grade of overall experience.

The ranking includes key factors such as the strength of academics, health and safety, diversity, and the quality of teachers. Read more about the methodology here.

Business Insider searched the ranking to find the best in each state. Sufficient data wasn't available for Hawaii, so it does not appear on this list.

Below is the best school district in each US state.

ALABAMA: Mountain Brook City Schools

No. of schools: 6

No. of students: 4,461

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: D

Teachers: A+

ALASKA: Skagway City School District

No. of schools: 1

No. of students: 100

Academics: A-

Health & safety: A-

Diversity: C+

Teachers: B+

ARIZONA: Catalina Foothills Unified School District

No. of schools: 8

No. of students: 4,948

Academics: A

Health & safety: A

Diversity: B

Teachers: A-

ARKANSAS: Bentonville Public Schools

No. of schools: 18

No. of students: 15,497

Academics: A-

Health & safety: A

Diversity: B+

Teachers: B+

CALIFORNIA: Palo Alto Unified School District

No. of schools: 19

No. of students: 12,527

Academics: A+

Health & safety: C+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A+

COLORADO: Aspen School District

No. of schools: 5

No. of students: 1,756

Academics: A

Health & safety: A

Diversity: C

Teachers: A+

CONNECTICUT: Westport School District

No. of schools: 9

No. of students: 5,750

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: C

Teachers: A+

DELAWARE: Appoquinimink School District

No. of schools: 16

No. of students: 9,877

Academics: B+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: B+

FLORIDA: St. Johns County School District

No. of schools: 51

No. of students: 35,268

Academics: A

Health & safety: B

Diversity: B

Teachers: B

GEORGIA: Buford City Schools

No. of schools: 4

No. of students: 4,173

Academics: A-

Health & safety: A+

Student culture & diversity: A

Teachers: A+

IDAHO: Boise Independent School District

No. of schools: 51

No. of students: 26,240

Academics: B

Health & safety: B+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A

ILLINOIS: New Trier Township High School District No. 203

No. of schools: 2

No. of students: 4,099

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: C

Teachers: A+

INDIANA: West Lafayette Community School Corporation

No. of schools: 3

No. of students: 2,247

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Student culture & diversity: A-

Teachers: A+

IOWA: Ames Community School District

No. of schools: 8

No. of students: 4,373

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A

KANSAS: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

No. of schools: 34

No. of students: 22,398

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A+

KENTUCKY: Fort Thomas Independent Schools

No. of schools: 5

No. of students: 3,053

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: C-

Teachers: A+

LOUISIANA: Zachary Community Public Schools

No. of schools: 8

No. of students: 5,331

Academics: A

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: A

Teachers: A+

MAINE: Cape Elizabeth School Department

No. of schools: 3

No. of students: 1,627

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: C-

Teachers: A+

MARYLAND: Howard County Public Schools

No. of schools: 75

No. of students: 53,685

Academics: A

Health & safety: B

Diversity: A

Teachers: A

MASSACHUSETTS: Wellesley Public Schools

No. of schools: 9

No. of students: 5,067

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A+

MICHIGAN: Birmingham Public Schools

No. of schools: 13

No. of students: 8,182

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A+

MINNESOTA: Wayzata Public School District

No. of schools: 17

No. of students: 10,875

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: B

Teachers: A+

MISSISSIPPI: Petal School District

No. of schools: 5

No. of students: 4,137

Academics: B+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A+

MISSOURI: School District of Clayton

No. of schools: 6

No. of students: 2,228

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: B

Teachers: A+

MONTANA: Dutton/Brady Public Schools

No. of schools: 4

No. of students: 147

Academics: A

Health & safety: A

Diversity: C-

Teachers: A+

NEBRASKA: Elkhorn Public Schools

No. of schools: 18

No. of students: 7,553

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: C-

Teachers: A+

NEVADA: Washoe County School District

No. of schools: 115

No. of students: 65,682

Academics: B

Health & safety: B+

Diversity: A

Teachers: A-

NEW HAMPSHIRE: SAU 70

No. of schools: 2

No. of students: 926

Academics: A+

Health & safety: B

Diversity: C

Teachers: A+

NEW JERSEY: Princeton Public Schools

No. of schools: 6

No. of students: 3,390

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: B+

Teachers: A+

NEW MEXICO: Los Alamos Public Schools

No. of schools: 7

No. of students: 3,509

Academics: A-

Health & safety: B

Student culture & diversity: B

Teachers: B+

NEW YORK: Jericho Union Free School District

No. of schools: 5

No. of students: 2,960

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A-

Diversity: B

Teachers: A+

NORTH CAROLINA: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

No. of schools: 20

No. of students: 12,090

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A-

Diversity: A

Teachers: A

NORTH DAKOTA: Ashley Public Schools

No. of schools: 2

No. of students: 120

Academics: A

Health & safety: A

Diversity: C-

Teachers: A

OHIO: Solon City School District

No. of schools: 7

No. of students: 4,720

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A+

OKLAHOMA: Jenks Public Schools

No. of schools: 7

No. of students: 11,439

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: A

Teachers: A

OREGON: Lake Oswego School District

No. of schools: 10

No. of students: 6,926

Academics: A

Health & safety: C+

Diversity: C+

Teachers: A+

PENNSYLVANIA: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

No. of schools: 8

No. of students: 6,553

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A+

RHODE ISLAND: Barrington Public Schools

No. of schools: 6

No. of students: 3,288

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: C-

Teachers: A

SOUTH CAROLINA: Lexington-Richland School District No. 5

No. of schools: 22

No. of students: 16,738

Academics: A-

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: A

Teachers: A+

SOUTH DAKOTA: Brandon Valley School District

No. of schools: 6

No. of students: 3,641

Academics: A-

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: C

Teachers: A+

TENNESSEE: Greeneville City Schools

No. of schools: 7

No. of students: 2,826

Academics: A

Health & safety: A+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A+

TEXAS: South Texas Independent School District

No. of schools: 8

No. of students: 3,376

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A+

UTAH: Park City School District

No. of schools: 12

No. of students: 4,872

Academics: A

Health & safety: A

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A+

VERMONT: South Burlington School District

No. of schools: 5

No. of students: 2,429

Academics: A

Health & safety: A

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A+

VIRGINIA: Arlington County Public Schools

No. of schools: 39

No. of students: 24,559

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: A+

Teachers: A+

WASHINGTON: Bellevue School District

No. of schools: 31

No. of students: 19,456

Academics: A+

Health & safety: B

Diversity: A

Teachers: A

WEST VIRGINIA: Ohio County Schools

No. of schools: 13

No. of students: 5,453

Academics: B+

Health & safety: A-

Diversity: B

Teachers: A

WISCONSIN: School District of Whitefish Bay

No. of schools: 4

No. of students: 3,084

Academics: A+

Health & safety: A

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A+

WYOMING: Sheridan County School District No. 2

No. of schools: 10

No. of students: 3,390

Academics: A-

Health & safety: B+

Diversity: C

Teachers: A+