Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The American government has a document with the exact rules on how to mix cocktails — here are the 13 best recipes

Strategy The American government has a document with the exact rules on how to mix cocktails — here are the 13 best recipes

  • Published:

The National Archives has a guide to mixing essential cocktails that any amateur mixologist should know.

null play

null

(U.S. Forest Service and Will Shenton/Wikimedia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Creative cocktails have become the hallmark of bartenders around the world. After all, there's no "right" way to mix up a drink, right?

Apparently, there is — and the U.S. government seems to have signed off on it.

Craig Stoltz, a cocktail enthusiast and former Washington Post editor, posted a curious engineering diagram on Liquor.com.

The diagram, created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in 1974, spells out exactly how to create some of the most common cocktails around.

null play

null

(Department of Agriculture. Forest Service. Region 8)

A closer look at who signed off on the document — which is preserved in the National Archives — reveals that it is more of a prank than actual law, with signatures like "I. Mixum" and "I. P. Freely." However, that doesn't mean that the chart doesn't contain some useful advice.

Here are 13 of the cocktail construction recipes on the chart that any amateur mixologist should have under their belt, from the martini to the Zombie.

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned play

Old Fashioned

(AP Photo/Matthew Mead and U.S. Forest Service)

For an 8 oz beverage, stir:

  • 1 1/2 oz bourbon (1 1/2 ounces is roughly 45 milliliters, or one standard shot of liquor)
  • 6.5 oz soda
  • One sugar cube
  • One dash of bitters
  • Two ice cubes
  • One red cherry
  • One orange slice on the rim



Daiquiri

Daiquiri play

Daiquiri

(Evengy Starkhov/Shutterstock)

Shake with cracked ice, then remove:

  • 1 1/2 oz rum
  • 3/4 oz squeezed lemon or lime juice
  • One teaspoon granulated sugar



Manhattan

Manhattan play

Manhattan

(star5112 / Flickr)

Stir with cracked ice, then remove:

  • 1 1/2 oz bourbon
  • 3/4 oz Italian vermouth
  • One dash angostura bitters
  • One red cherry



Tom Collins

play

(U.S. Forest Service and Will Shenton/Wikimedia)

For a 12 oz. beverage, mix:

  • 1 1/2 oz gin
  • 3/4 oz lemon juice
  • 9 3/4 oz soda
  • One teaspoon granulated sugar
  • One red cherry
  • Three cubes of ice
  • One orange slice on rim

To make the John Collins, swap the gin for bourbon.



Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour play

Whiskey Sour

(Brent Hofacker)

Shake with cracked ice, then remove:

  • 1 1/2 oz bourbon
  • 3/4 lemon juice
  • One red cherry
  • One teaspoon granulated sugar
  • One orange on rim



Screwdriver

Screwdriver play

Screwdriver

(bhamsandwich / Flickr)

To make a 6 oz beverage, stir:

  • 1 1/2 oz vodka
  • 7 1/2 oz orange juice
  • Two ice cubes



Martini

Martini play

Martini

(Wikimedia and U.S. Forest Service)

Stir with cracked ice, then remove:

  • 1 1/2 oz gin
  • 3/4 oz French (dry) vermouth
  • One green olive with red center

To make a Gibson, swap the olive for a white pickled onion.



Rum and Cola

Rum and Cola play

Rum and Cola

(Martin Belam via Wikimedia Commons)

To make a 12 oz beverage, stir:

  • 1 1/2 oz rum
  • 10 1/2 oz cola
  • 16 squeezed lime slices, or two full squeezed limes
  • Three ice cubes



Mint Julep

Mint Julep play

Mint Julep

(Flickr)

Stir:

  • 2 oz bourbon
  • Water
  • Four crushed sprigs of mint
  • One teaspoon granulated sugar
  • Four to six crushed ice cubes



Zombie

Zombie play

Zombie

(Magnetic Rag via Wikipedia)

To make a 14 oz drink, shake with cracked ice and remove:

  • 1 oz Jamaica rum
  • 2 1/2 oz rum
  • 1/2 oz apricot-flavored brandy
  • Four squeezed lemons
  • 1 oz unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1 oz passion fruit juice
  • One floater (about 1/2 oz) of Demerara rum
  • Orange juice
  • One red cherry
  • One mint leaf

Make sure to add a straw.



High Ball

High Ball play

High Ball

(Wikimedia)

Mix:

  • 1 1/2 oz bourbon
  • Two ice cubes
  • One lemon peal
  • Drinker's choice for mixer



Grasshopper

Grasshopper play

Grasshopper

(Flickr)

Shake with cracked ice, then remove:

  • 3/4 oz fresh cream
  • 3/4 oz creme de cacao
  • 3/4 oz creme de menthe



Gin Fizz

Gin Fizz play

Gin Fizz

(Viennetta/Shutterstock)

For a 6 oz drink, stir:

  • 2 oz gin
  • 1/2 of a squeezed lemon
  • Soda



Top 3

1 Strategy 4 things smart employees never disclose at the officebullet
2 Strategy When Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi got her pivotal promotion, her...bullet
3 Strategy These are the worst mistakes we've seen young people make...bullet

Strategy

null
Strategy The Big McChicken — we tried the four craziest burgers on the McDonald's 'secret menu'
Harvard is nearly 400 years old.
Strategy Harvard admitted a majority nonwhite class for the first time in history
null
Strategy Here's what it's like to eat at the Southern fried chicken chain whose diehard fans say is better than KFC and Popeyes (BOJA)
McDonald's sriracha-soaked menu items have been controversial amongst millennials.
Strategy People are ripping apart McDonald's latest attempt to win over millennials (MCD)