Strategy :  The amazing life of Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, an elite equestrian who competes against Steve Jobs' kid and stands to inherit 'a minuscule portion' of her father's $92.2 billion fortune

• Jennifer Gates is the eldest child of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates.

• She's an accomplished equestrian, just like Steve Jobs' daughter Eve.

• Gates also attends Stanford, where she's majoring in human biology.



Bill Gates and Steve Jobs had a famously stormy rivalry from the 1980s onward, forged as both titans sought to best one another in the tech world.

Today, history is repeating itself — sort of.

The daughters of both famed tech moguls — 21-year-old Jennifer Gates and 19-year-old Eve Jobs — are competitors in the world of horseback riding.

Like Jobs, Gates has fared quite well in the sport, even raking in thousands of dollars in prize money.

Here's a look at the glamorous life of Jennifer Gates:

The eldest daughter of billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates was born on April 26, 1996. She has two younger siblings, Rory and Phoebe.

While their father might be famous for founding Microsoft, Entrepreneur reported that the Gates kids had a "cap on screen time" growing up. Gates also wasn't allowed to own a phone until she was 14.

Gates and her siblings attended her father's alma mater, Seattle's private Lakeside High School. Upon graduating, Gates matriculated to Stanford University.

Gates is majoring in human biology, and she's already found a topic she'd like to focus on. "I'm really interested in children's well being, especially here in the United States," she told the Horse Network. "I find that fascinating."

But school isn't Gates' only focus. She's an accomplished equestrian and has been riding since she was six. Her horse is named Alex. "He is super sweet, down-to-earth, easy-going, but you can also go fast and have a lot of confidence, so I am really excited about him," she told US Equestrian in November 2017.

To support her passion, Gates' father set about buying property in Wellington, Florida, a hotspot for wealthy equestrians. The Miami Herald reported he dropped $37 million to buy a whole string of properties near Laurene Powell Jobs' estate.

Gates has competed against Eve Jobs, as well as other famous show jumpers like Michael Bloomberg's daughter Georgina, Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica, and Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry.

Gates told the Horse Network that balancing school and horseback riding made her life "a little busy, but I love doing both." During the week, Gates attends Stanford. She spends the weekends at horse shows.

The college student also makes time to travel. Gates' Instagram highlights her trips to Kuwait, Barcelona, and Australia.

Her posts also shed some light on her relationship with professional equestrian Nayel Nasser. "Nobody rly knows whether our official ~dating anniversary~ is today or yesterday but that’s ok... happy to be yours every day," Gates wrote in a January 15, 2017 Instagram post.

Gates' father is determined that his children all forge their own path in life. Back in 2011, he told The Daily Mail that his kids will each get a "minuscule portion" of his wealth, which Forbes estimates stands at $92.3 billion. "It will mean they have to find their own way," he said.

And Gates is well on her way. She told Noelle Floyd Style that she plans to pursue medical school after college.

But her medical school ambitions might be postponed as she continues to excel as an equestrian, Gates told the Horse Network. "I always thought I'd just be an amateur and go to medical school or pursue another professional career," she said. Now, she's considering dedicating "a few more years" to the sport in order to "see where it goes."

