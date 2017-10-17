Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 3 most popular majors at every Ivy League school

At six of the eight schools, economics is the most popular major among students who graduated in 2016.

(AP Photo/Mel Evans)
An Ivy League education is often thought to be a ticket to future successes. The most recent admissions numbers — with acceptance rates in the single digits — shows just how sought after a degree from their campuses can be.

So what do undergraduates at the eight Ivy League schools like to study? Turns out, it's surprisingly similar no matter which school they attend.

At six of the eight schools, economics is the most popular major among students who graduated in 2016. The most popular major at the two outliers, Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, were engineering and finance, respectively.

Scroll down to see the top three most popular majors across the Ivy League.

Brown University

1. Economics
2. Computer Science
3. Biology



Columbia University

1. Economics
2. Political Science
3. Psychology



Cornell University

1. Engineering
2. Business, Management & Marketing
3. Biological and Biomedical Sciences



Dartmouth College

1. Economics
2. Government
3. History



Harvard University

1. Economics
2. Government
3. Computer Science



University of Pennsylvania

1. Finance
2. Economics
3. Nursing



Princeton University

1. Economics
2. Woodrow Wilson School (policy making, analysis, and evaluation)
3. Computer Science



Yale University

1. Economics
2. Political Science
3. History



