Strategy :  The 20 most successful fast-food chains in America

QSR Magazine just released its annual ranking of the top fast-food chains in the US.

The chains are ranked by US systemwide sales in 2016.

Check out the companies that raked in the most cash last year.

20. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.1 billion

Why it's hot: In February, the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International, announced it would buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion. The chicken chain is willing to think outside the box, introducing fried chicken tenders coated in a shortbread cookie breading to the menu in June.

19. Jack in the Box

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.5 billion

Why it's hot: Jack in the Box dominates the late-night fast-food game. According to Foursquare data, 17% of Jack in the Box's customers visited between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., reported QSR Magazine. That's the second-highest proportion of late-night customers in the industry, with the No. 1 spot occupied by stoner classic White Castle.

18. Little Caesars

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.5 billion

Why it's hot: Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain by sales in the US, after Pizza Hut and Domino's. Unlike its competitors, it serves Detroit-style pizza — a square, deep-dish version of the traditional pizza pie.

17. Arby's

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.6 billion

Why it's hot: Arby's has staged a comeback since 2013, when CEO Paul Brown took over at the chain. Average store sales have increased 20% in three years, reaching $1.1 million in 2016.

16. Dairy Queen

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.6 billion

Why it's hot: Dairy Queen has more than 4,500 locations in the US. The chain is famous for its Blizzards, a soft-serve treat with mix-ins like Oreos and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups that is served upside down to highlight the thickness of the ice cream.

15. Carl's Jr./Hardee's

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.8 billion

Why it's hot: Carl's Jr. and Hardee's achieved advertising fame — and infamy — with its racy ads starring scantily clad women. In 2016, Hayden Panettiere starred in a series of the chains' commercials, seductively eating a burger.

14. Chipotle

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.9 billion

Why it's hot: Chipotle has had a rough couple of years as it continues to regain the customers it lost following its 2015 E. coli scandal. The chain has won back some people with free burrito deals and, in July, it announced it was finally serving queso in its New York City test kitchen for the first time.

13. KFC

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.5 billion

Why it's hot: KFC has made a comeback over the past two years with the return of Colonel Sanders in marketing, and it launched an effort to improve its food quality.

12. Sonic

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.5 billion

Why it's hot: The burger chain continues to distinguish itself from its competition by focusing on expansion outside of cities. The company's drive-in model allows Sonic to have a broader menu than most fast-food competitors, including 1.3 million drink combinations.

11. Panera Bread

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $5.2 billion

Why it's hot: In January, Panera completed its mission to make its menu 100% "clean," cutting all 96 additives and ingredients the company identified on its "No No List" two years ago. The chain has also made some major investments in tech, and is on track to surpass $1 billion in digital sales in 2017.

10. Domino's

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $5.3 billion

Why it's hot: Domino's business has been booming since it reinvented its pizza recipe and rolled out a new loyalty program, Piece of the Pie Rewards, that enables customers to start earning free pizza for placing repeat orders online.

9. Pizza Hut

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $5.8 billion

Why it's hot: Pizza Hut's sales have been slipping in the US recently, but its parent company, Yum Brands, is planning a massive $130 million investment to upgrade restaurant equipment and technology and boost advertising through 2018.

8. Chick-fil-A

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $8 billion

Why it's hot: Chick-fil-A rolled out a popular app last year that lets customer order and pay for their food, and the company has been expanding to new territory in the Northeast. The chain also just started testing family-style meals with two new sides: macaroni and cheese and baked beans.

7. Dunkin' Donuts

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $8.2 billion

Why it's hot: Dunkin' Donuts has been ramping up its investment in coffee, and particularly, espresso drinks, in an attempt to steal customers from Starbucks.

6. Taco Bell

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $9.4 billion

Why it's hot: Taco Bell is always coming up with new ways to target millennials. The latest? It's testing a service that allows Lyft passengers to push a button to have their driver take them to a Taco Bell drive-thru between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

5. Burger King

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $9.7 billion

Why it's hot: Burger King has been on a tear with limited-time menu items lately, and it's seeing massive success rolling out bizarre treats like Chicken Fries and Mac N' Cheetos.

4. Wendy's

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $9.9 billion

Why it's hot: Wendy's, which is best known for its Frosties and never-frozen burgers, is remodeling its restaurants to add ordering kiosks, table service, and more.

3. Subway

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $11.3 billion

Why it's hot: Subway is the biggest fast-food chain in the world by locations. It's continuously expanding across the globe and has started making its menu healthier in recent years, which is helping to attract customers.

2. Starbucks

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $14.8 billion

Why it's hot: Starbucks has been investing in high-end roasteries to fix its "basic" image problem, and it's generating tons of buzz with limited-time drinks like the Unicorn Frappuccino.

1. McDonald's

2016 U.S. systemwide sales: $36.4 billion

Why it's hot: McDonald's has been winning over customers by overhauling its menu and adding all-day breakfast, as well as new versions of the Big Mac and a fancy line of "Signature Crafted" sandwiches.