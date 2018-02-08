Strategy :  The 20 best tech jobs in America in 2018

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tech skills are a hot commodity in the current job market, and if Glassdoor's list of the 50 best jobs in America is any indication, demand for them will only continue to grow.

In fact, 20 out of the 50 jobs highlighted on the annual list are tech jobs, up from 14 out of 50 last year.

Even better news for people who can leverage technology to enhance their work on a daily basis? These jobs don't require you to work exclusively in the tech industry.

Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, told Business Insider that companies across all industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail, are hiring workers for these in-demand positions.

"Since every company is trying to become a tech company these days, they all need people who know how to collect, organize, and analyze data to help them make better, more informed business decisions," he said.

Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America report identifies careers with the highest overall "job score," which is determined by weighing three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings.

For a job title to be considered, it had to receive at least 100 salary reports and 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by US-based employees over the past year. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1, 2018.

Below are the 20 tech roles among Glassdoor's 50 best jobs:

20. User interface (UI) developer

Overall job score (out of 5.0):4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0):3.8

Number of job openings:1,004

Median base salary:$95,000

19. Business intelligence developer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 882

Median base salary: $86,000

18. Systems analyst

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,710

Median base salary: $75,000

17. Data analyst

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,729

Median base salary: $60,000

16. Data engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 2,816

Median base salary: $100,000

15. Reliability engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Number of job openings: 747

Median base salary: $92,000

14. Process engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 3,033

Median base salary: $78,000

13. Solutions architect

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 3,325

Median base salary: $125,000

12. User experience (UX) designer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,963

Median base salary: $90,000

11. Database administrator

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 2,370

Median base salary: $94,000

10. Quality assurance (QA) manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Number of job openings: 1,741

Median base salary: $92,000

9. Hardware engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 806

Median base salary: $115,000

8. Software engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Number of job openings: 29,187

Median base salary: $102,500

7. Analytics manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Number of job openings: 1,381

Median base salary: $115,000

6. Site reliability engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,064

Median base salary: $120,000

5. Front end engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,122

Median base salary: $100,000

4. Product manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,531

Median base salary: $113,000

3. Mobile developer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,809

Median base salary: $90,000

2. Software development and information technology operations (DevOps) engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.6

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,369

Median base salary: $105,000

1. Data scientist

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.8

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Number of job openings: 4,524

Median base salary: $110,000