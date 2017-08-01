Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 20 best college towns in America

Strategy The 20 best college towns in America

  • Published:

The American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) looked beyond major cities to rank the best college towns in the US.

Did your college town make the cut? Boulder, Colorado, won top billing. play

Did your college town make the cut? Boulder, Colorado, won top billing.

(Shutterstock/Tang Yan Song)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As summer vacation winds down, the newest crop of college freshman are preparing for their first year in a new place.

If they — or their parents — are wondering what to expect, they can look to a ranking of college towns in Americas from the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER).

AIER compiled its list using nine economic, demographic, and quality-of-life factors. It defines college towns as those which are home to a college or university and have fewer than 250,000 residents.

Aside from the overall ranking, AIER scored each city on nine metrics including rent, earnings, and bars and restaurants. Below, we've highlighted the metric for which each city scored highest.

Scroll through to find out the 20 best college towns.

20. Bellingham, Washington — home of Western Washington University

20. Bellingham, Washington — home of Western Washington University play

20. Bellingham, Washington — home of Western Washington University

(Shutterstock)

Metro area population: 208,832

College student population in the metro area: 24,926

No. 4 in arts and entertainment



19. La Crosse, Wisconsin — home of the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse

19. La Crosse, Wisconsin — home of the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse play

19. La Crosse, Wisconsin — home of the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse

(Wikipedia)

Metro area population: 136,824

College student population in the metro area: 16,081

No. 1 in youth unemployment



18. Jacksonville, North Carolina — home of the University of Mount Olive

18. Jacksonville, North Carolina — home of the University of Mount Olive play

18. Jacksonville, North Carolina — home of the University of Mount Olive

(Jimmy Emerson, DVM / Flickr)

Metro area population: 186,684

College student population in the metro area: 15,297

No. 3 in rent



17. Blacksburg, Virginia — home of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech)

17. Blacksburg, Virginia — home of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) play

17. Blacksburg, Virginia — home of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech)

(Mohaas05 via Wikipedia)

Metro area population: 180,649

College student population in the metro area: 41,438

No. 3 in bars and restaurants



16. Rochester, Minnesota — home of the University of Minnesota at Rochester

16. Rochester, Minnesota — home of the University of Minnesota at Rochester play

16. Rochester, Minnesota — home of the University of Minnesota at Rochester

(Facebook/Visit Rochester, Minnesota)

Metro area population: 170,519

College student population in the metro area: 11,363

No. 4 in rent



15. State College, Pennsylvania — home of Pennsylvania State University

15. State College, Pennsylvania — home of Pennsylvania State University play

15. State College, Pennsylvania — home of Pennsylvania State University

(Flickr / Amir Nejad)

Metro area population: 159,341

College student population in the metro area: 39,577

No. 5 in bars and restaurants



14. Athens, Georgia — home of the University of Georgia

14. Athens, Georgia — home of the University of Georgia play

14. Athens, Georgia — home of the University of Georgia

(Richardelainechambers via Wikimedia Commons)

Metro area population: 159,341

College student population in the metro area: 39,577

No. 5 in bars and restaurants



13. Fargo, North Dakota — home of North Dakota State University

13. Fargo, North Dakota — home of North Dakota State University play

13. Fargo, North Dakota — home of North Dakota State University

(Omar David Sandoval Sida via Wikipedia)

Metro area population: 167,166

College student population in the metro area: 21,346

No. 1 in rent



12. Lafayette, Indiana — the metropolitan area is home to Purdue University

12. Lafayette, Indiana — the metropolitan area is home to Purdue University play

12. Lafayette, Indiana — the metropolitan area is home to Purdue University

(Qsthomson via Wiki)

Metro area population: 212,704

College student population in the metro area: 44,252

No. 2 in innovation



11. Charlottesville, Virginia — home of the University of Virginia

11. Charlottesville, Virginia — home of the University of Virginia play

11. Charlottesville, Virginia — home of the University of Virginia

(Experience Charlottesville/Facebook)

Metro area population: 227,179

College student population in the metro area: 26,327

No. 3 in youth unemployment



10. Bloomington, Illinois — home of Illinois State University

10. Bloomington, Illinois — home of Illinois State University play

10. Bloomington, Illinois — home of Illinois State University

(Todd Ryburn via Wikimedia Commons)

Metro area population: 189,628

College student population in the metro area: 25,689

No. 2 in arts and entertainment



9. Columbia, Missouri — home of the University of Missouri

9. Columbia, Missouri — home of the University of Missouri play

9. Columbia, Missouri — home of the University of Missouri

(Amanda Macias/Business Insider)

Metro area population: 172,738

College student population in the metro area: 32,287

No. 4 in labor force



8. Manhattan, Kansas — home of Kansas State University

8. Manhattan, Kansas — home of Kansas State University play

8. Manhattan, Kansas — home of Kansas State University

(Wikipedia)

Metro area population: 98,643

College student population in the metro area: 17,537

No. 5 in labor force



7. College Station, Texas — home of Texas A&M University

7. College Station, Texas — home of Texas A&amp;M University play

7. College Station, Texas — home of Texas A&M University

(Pmelton87)

Metro area population: 242,453

College student population in the metro area: 58,018

No. 1 in bars and restaurants



6. Bloomington, Indiana — home of Indiana University at Bloomington

6. Bloomington, Indiana — home of Indiana University at Bloomington play

6. Bloomington, Indiana — home of Indiana University at Bloomington

(Yahala via Wikipedia)

Metro area population: 163,726

College student population in the metro area: 41,211

No. 2 bars and restaurants



5. Iowa City, Iowa — home of the University of Iowa

5. Iowa City, Iowa — home of the University of Iowa play

5. Iowa City, Iowa — home of the University of Iowa

(University of Iowa/Facebook)

Metro area population: 164,043

College student population in the metro area: 33,358

No. 3 in college educated



4. Ithaca, New York — home of Cornell University and Ithaca College

4. Ithaca, New York — home of Cornell University and Ithaca College play

4. Ithaca, New York — home of Cornell University and Ithaca College

(Mary Robnett/Business Insider)

Metro area population: 104,592

College student population in the metro area: 28,164

No. 2 in college educated



3. Flagstaff, Arizona — home of Northern Arizona University

3. Flagstaff, Arizona — home of Northern Arizona University play

3. Flagstaff, Arizona — home of Northern Arizona University

(Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau)

Metro area population: 138,039

College student population in the metro area: 24,832

No. 1 in diversity



2. Champaign-Urbana, Illinois — home of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

2. Champaign-Urbana, Illinois — home of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign play

2. Champaign-Urbana, Illinois — home of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

(University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

Metro area population: 207,584

College student population in the metro area: 47,895

No. 1 in city access



1. Boulder, Colorado — home of the University of Colorado-Boulder

1. Boulder, Colorado — home of the University of Colorado-Boulder play

1. Boulder, Colorado — home of the University of Colorado-Boulder

(Flickr / Let Ideas Compete)

Metro area population: 199,129

College student population in the metro area: 31,958

No. 1 in innovation



Top 3

1 Strategy A former HR exec who reviewed over 40,000 résumés says these 7...bullet
2 Strategy These 7 companies control almost every single beauty product...bullet
3 Strategy-bi A woman who has reviewed more than 40,000 résumés...bullet

Strategy

Chick-fil-A is dominating fast food.
Strategy Why Chick-fil-A's restaurants sell 4 times as much as KFC's
bi_graphics_top10_withbachelor
Strategy The 10 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree
Macy's stock has been hammered even harder than Under Armour's.
Strategy 3 retailers investors hate more than Under Armour (UAA)
Everything from your coffee break to your meeting with your boss is different.
Strategy 8 things that drive French people nuts about American offices — and vice versa