Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 10 US colleges where everyone wants to go — for good reason

Strategy The 10 US colleges where everyone wants to go — for good reason

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Princeton University is the best college in America, according to the latest ranking from US News & World Report.

See the top 10 colleges in the US. play

See the top 10 colleges in the US.

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Princeton University is the best college in America, according to the latest ranking from US News & World Report.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based Ivy League school ranked first due to a combination of factors such as its selective admissions rate, high peer assessment scores, and strong graduation rate.

The US News ranks schools using quantitative factors — like graduation and retention rates — and qualitative factors — like peer assessment surveys from college presidents and deans of admissions. The list includes schools which offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus masters and Ph.D. programs.

Read on below to see which schools round out the top 10.

10. California Institute of Technology

10. California Institute of Technology play

10. California Institute of Technology

(California Institute of Technology/Facebook)

Pasadena, California

Peer Assessment Score: 4.6

2016 Graduation Rate: 94%



9. Duke University

9. Duke University play

9. Duke University

(Facebook/Duke University)

Durham, North Carolina

Peer Assessment Score: 4.4

2016 Graduation Rate: 95%



8. University of Pennsylvania

8. University of Pennsylvania play

8. University of Pennsylvania

(University of Pennsylvania/Facebook)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Peer Assessment Score: 4.5

2016 Graduation Rate: 95%



5. Stanford University

5. Stanford University play

5. Stanford University

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Stanford, California

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 94%



5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology play

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

(Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/Facebook)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 93%



5. Columbia University

5. Columbia University play

5. Columbia University

(Eileen Barroso/Columbia University in the City of New York/Facebook)

New York, New York

Peer Assessment Score: 4.7

2016 Graduation Rate: 96%



3. Yale University

3. Yale University play

3. Yale University

(Yale University/Facebook)

New Haven, Connecticut

Peer Assessment Score: 4.8

2016 Graduation Rate: 98%



3. University of Chicago

3. University of Chicago play

3. University of Chicago

(Facebook/uchicago)

Chicago, Illinois

Peer Assessment Score: 4.6

2016 Graduation Rate: 94%



2. Harvard University

2. Harvard University play

2. Harvard University

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 97%



1. Princeton University

1. Princeton University play

1. Princeton University

(Princeton University/Facebook)

Princeton, New Jersey

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 97%



Top 3

1 QS 2017 Rankings Only two African cities made the list for the best...bullet
2 Strategy Too many people are asking themselves the wrong question...bullet
3 Strategy Harvey Weinstein's wife is leaving him — but her fashion...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Strategy More than 60 malls across America will be closed on Thanksgiving — here's the full list
Not a single US city ranked in the top 11. Of the top three, two are in Japan.
Strategy 11 cities around the world where crime is low, hospitals are plentiful, and families can feel safe
null
Strategy Scott Galloway correctly predicted Amazon would buy Whole Foods — here's who he thinks Amazon should acquire next
null
Strategy I worked out with Tony Robbins — and it was 10 minutes of pure torture