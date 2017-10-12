Strategy :  The 10 US colleges where everyone wants to go — for good reason

Princeton University is the best college in America, according to the latest ranking from US News & World Report.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based Ivy League school ranked first due to a combination of factors such as its selective admissions rate, high peer assessment scores, and strong graduation rate.

The US News ranks schools using quantitative factors — like graduation and retention rates — and qualitative factors — like peer assessment surveys from college presidents and deans of admissions. The list includes schools which offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus masters and Ph.D. programs.

Read on below to see which schools round out the top 10.

10. California Institute of Technology

Pasadena, California

Peer Assessment Score: 4.6

2016 Graduation Rate: 94%

9. Duke University

Durham, North Carolina

Peer Assessment Score: 4.4

2016 Graduation Rate: 95%

8. University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Peer Assessment Score: 4.5

2016 Graduation Rate: 95%

5. Stanford University

Stanford, California

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 94%

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 93%

5. Columbia University

New York, New York

Peer Assessment Score: 4.7

2016 Graduation Rate: 96%

3. Yale University

New Haven, Connecticut

Peer Assessment Score: 4.8

2016 Graduation Rate: 98%

3. University of Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

Peer Assessment Score: 4.6

2016 Graduation Rate: 94%

2. Harvard University

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 97%

1. Princeton University

Princeton, New Jersey

Peer Assessment Score: 4.9

2016 Graduation Rate: 97%