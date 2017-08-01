Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 10 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree

Strategy The 10 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you're going to invest about four years of your life and tens of thousands of dollars into earning a bachelor's degree, you should at the very least have a sense of the kind of returns you can get on your investment.

According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, engineers tend to see some of the biggest returns.

Don't want to go into engineering? Don't fret. There are plenty of other high-paying jobs that require no more education than a bachelor's degree

Below are the 10 highest-paying jobs that you can get with a bachelor's degree. You can click here for the top 25.

bi_graphics_top10_withbachelor play

bi_graphics_top10_withbachelor

(Anaele Pelisson/Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Strategy A former HR exec who reviewed over 40,000 résumés says these 7...bullet
2 Strategy These 7 companies control almost every single beauty product...bullet
3 Strategy-bi A woman who has reviewed more than 40,000 résumés...bullet

Strategy

Did your college town make the cut? Boulder, Colorado, won top billing.
Strategy The 20 best college towns in America
Chick-fil-A is dominating fast food.
Strategy Why Chick-fil-A's restaurants sell 4 times as much as KFC's
Macy's stock has been hammered even harder than Under Armour's.
Strategy 3 retailers investors hate more than Under Armour (UAA)
Everything from your coffee break to your meeting with your boss is different.
Strategy 8 things that drive French people nuts about American offices — and vice versa