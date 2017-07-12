Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 10 best colleges to attend if you love the beach

  • Published:

Pick one of these colleges if you have an eye on attending a good school that's close to the beach.

Who wouldn't want to go to these colleges? Waikiki Beach, near the University of Hawaii at Manoa, pictured. play

Who wouldn't want to go to these colleges? Waikiki Beach, near the University of Hawaii at Manoa, pictured.

(Shutterstock)
Finding a college that offers rigorous coursework at an affordable price which yields a competitive future earnings is hard enough. Add close proximity to the beach, and your options are limited.

Money.com did just that, and pegged the best US colleges for people who love the beach.

The ranking started out with the same analysis of colleges as the main list "The best colleges for your money," evaluating them on 27 factors within three broad categories: educational quality, affordability, and alumni success. Money.com analyzed data on student loans and median career earnings on students with business majors five years after graduation. See the full methodology here.

The site then whittled the list to just those with easy beach access, setting parameters that only five schools from one state (sorry, California) and one school per city could make the list.

Take a look below to see the best colleges if you love the beach.

10. University of North Carolina-Wilmington

10. University of North Carolina-Wilmington play

10. University of North Carolina-Wilmington

(Flickr / Sergey Galyonkin)

Wilmington, North Carolina

Overall ranking: 426

Proximity to the closest beach: 7 miles



9. University of Miami

9. University of Miami play

9. University of Miami

(Shutterstock)

Miami, Florida

Overall ranking: 399

Proximity to the closest beach: 10 miles



8. University of Hawaii at Manoa

8. University of Hawaii at Manoa play

8. University of Hawaii at Manoa

(Shutterstock)

Honolulu, Hawaii

Overall ranking: 345

Proximity to the closest beach: 3 miles



7. California State University-Long Beach

7. California State University-Long Beach play

7. California State University-Long Beach

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

Long Beach, California

Overall ranking: 121

Proximity to the closest beach: 3 miles



6. University of California-Santa Cruz

6. University of California-Santa Cruz play

6. University of California-Santa Cruz

(Flickr / ih)

Santa Cruz, California

Overall ranking: 114

Proximity to the closest beach: 4 miles



5. University of California-Santa Barbara

5. University of California-Santa Barbara play

5. University of California-Santa Barbara

(Youtube/MamaOT)

Santa Barbara, California

Overall ranking: 93

Proximity to the closest beach: less than a mile



4. Citadel Military College of South Carolina

4. Citadel Military College of South Carolina play

4. Citadel Military College of South Carolina

(Flickr/jblaha)

Charleston, South Carolina

Overall ranking: 67

Proximity to the closest beach: 10 miles



3. Fairfield University

3. Fairfield University play

3. Fairfield University

(Flickr / m01229)

Fairfield, Connecticut

Overall ranking: 56

Proximity to the closest beach: 3 miles



2. University of California-San Diego

2. University of California-San Diego play

2. University of California-San Diego

(Shutterstock/Sebastien Burel)

San Diego, California

Overall ranking: 32

Proximity to the closest beach: less than a mile



1. University of California-Irvine

1. University of California-Irvine play

1. University of California-Irvine

(Flickr/Vanessa Vancour)

Irvine, California

Overall ranking: 13

Proximity to the closest beach: 7 miles



