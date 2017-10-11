Strategy :  Teens say they love Amazon more than ever before — but they're still not spending most of their money online

On Wednesday, Amazon announced a new account program targeted to teens.

The program allows teens to create accounts linked to their parents, who can approve purchases and give an allowance from a linked payment method.

That's good news for teens, who already say they love Amazon.

In Piper Jaffray's biannual survey of teen preferences, nearly half (49%) of the respondents, who were aged 13-17, named Amazon as their favorite website to shop from.

That's up six points from six months ago, when the survey was last released. The second-biggest website to buy from is Nike, which 6% of teens said is their favorite website for shopping.

Amazon may be the go-to choice for teens according to Piper Jaffray's research, but another recent survey of teens aged 13-17 by PricewaterhouseCoopers suggests that teens aren't shopping online all that often yet.

In the survey, 81% of respondents said they preferred to shop in stores, while 40% said they will only shop in stores this holiday season. That's different from all other age groups, who told PwC that they preferred to split their shopping evenly between online and in-store.

With services like Amazon's new accounts for teens, the retailer is likely hoping to make Gen Z's shopping preferences look more like millennials' preferences.