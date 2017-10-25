Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Starbucks has a new take on the Unicorn Frappuccino that's designed to take over Instagram — here's what you need to know (SBUX)

Strategy Starbucks has a new take on the Unicorn Frappuccino that's designed to take over Instagram — here's what you need to know (SBUX)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino hits stores on Thursday. Here's an early look at where to get it, what it tastes like, and why it's poised to take over Instagram.

Zombie Frappuccino play

Zombie Frappuccino

(Starbucks Champlain Street)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino hits stores on Thursday.
  • The beverage will only be available for five days — just like the super-successful Unicorn Frappuccino.
  • Customers who have already tried the green caramel apple-flavored drink say it is sweet and "tastes like an airhead."

Starbucks is trying to recreate the viral success of the Unicorn Frappuccino with a new Halloween-themed drink.

Earlier this month, news broke that from Thursday, October 26 to Tuesday, October 31, Starbucks will serve a "Zombie Frappuccino."

While Starbucks hasn't officially confirmed the drink, some stores are already putting out signs advertising the Zombie Frappuccino.

And, some people have even managed to get their hands on the drink. And, just like the Unicorn Frappuccino, it looks like it was created for Instagram, with bold colors and a wacky design.

"Starbucks has a Zombie Frappuccino. It tastes like an airhead and I’m kinda f---ing in love," one person wrote on Instagram.

Will you get yours??? #zombiefrappuccino #tobeapartner

A post shared by Kael Kirkpatrick (@sbuxwoodwardandnormandy) on

I'm "losing my mind" over the new #zombiefrappuccino #starbucks #starbucksmoa #tobeapartner

A post shared by Bridget Kathleen (@bridgetkathleen91) on

Many of the people posting photos of the drink on Instagram are Starbucks employees, who were able to try the drink before it hits menus on Thursday.

Zombie Frappuccino coming to a Starbucks near you October 26th! Come and get it!! #721starbucks #zombiefrappuccino

A post shared by Ray Gallardo (@raywehoparty) on

The cream-based Frappuccino will use green caramel apple powder and pink powder. Pink "brains" whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle will complete the classic Frankenstein coloring.

#starbucks #zombiefrappuccino #basicbitch

A post shared by sara elizabeth (@thesaraexperience) on

The super-limited-time offering of the Zombie Frappuccino is reminiscent of the Unicorn Frappuccino, which Starbucks released in April.

The Unicorn Frappuccino was only on Starbucks' menu for five days, but it went viral online. The drink netted a huge amount of press for Starbucks, and paid off in actual sales.

#emo#8J+Zgw==##taste weird #zombiefrappuccino #starbucks

A post shared by Manfei (@xumanfei333) on

However, the Unicorn Frappuccino also put immense pressure on in-store workers, especially baristas.

Making the Unicorn Frappuccino was messy and time-intensive. Many locations had used up ingredients by the end of the first day, and had to face angry customers.

this is about to be a mess #supasweet #tobeapartner #Starbucks #zombiefrappuccino

A post shared by ... (@arispectea) on

#emo#6KGd###emo#5pKD###emo#55qE###emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#44O8###emo#44OQ###emo#44OD###emo#44Kv###emo#44K5###emo#5paw###emo#5L2c###emo#44K+###emo#44Oz###emo#44OT###emo#44OV###emo#44Op###emo#44Oa###emo#44OB###emo#44O8###emo#44OO###emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#44O8###emo#44OQ###emo#44OD###emo#44Kv###emo#44K5###emo#77yI###emo#44Ki###emo#44Oh###emo#44Oq###emo#44Kr###emo#6ZmQ###emo#5a6a###emo#6LKp###emo#5aOy###emo#77yJ###emo#44K+###emo#44Oz###emo#44OT###emo#44OV###emo#44Op###emo#44Oa###emo#44OB###emo#44O8###emo#44OO##10#emo#5pyI##26#emo#5pel###emo#772e##31#emo#5pel###emo#44G+###emo#44Gn###emo#44Gu###emo#5pyf###emo#6ZaT###emo#6ZmQ###emo#5a6a###emo#6LKp###emo#5aOy###emo#44OP###emo#44Ot###emo#44Km###emo#44Kj###emo#44O8###emo#44Oz###emo#6ZmQ###emo#5a6a###emo#6LKp###emo#5aOy###emo#5ZGz###emo#44Gv###emo#44Kt###emo#44Oj###emo#44Op###emo#44Oh###emo#44Or###emo#44Kw###emo#44Oq###emo#44O8###emo#44Oz###emo#44Ki###emo#44OD###emo#44OX###emo#44Or###emo#44Gr###emo#44CB###emo#44OB###emo#44On###emo#44Kz###emo#44K9###emo#44O8###emo#44K5###emo#44Go###emo#44OU###emo#44Oz###emo#44Kv###emo#44Gu###emo#44Ob###emo#44Kk###emo#44OD###emo#44OX####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM####emo#44GL###emo#44KP###emo#44GE###emo#44GE####emo#44KG###emo#44KB###emo#44GL###emo#44KP###emo#44GE###emo#44GE####emo#44Kk###emo#44Oz###emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#5pig###emo#44GI####emo#44Kr###emo#44OV###emo#44Kn####emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#44O8###emo#44OQ###emo#44OD###emo#44Kv###emo#44K5####emo#44OP###emo#44Ot###emo#44Km###emo#44Kj###emo#44O8###emo#44Oz####emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44OQ####emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44OQ##100##emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44O8####emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44Ov###emo#44O8####emo#55u4###emo#5LqS###emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44O8####emo#55u4###emo#5LqS####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM###emo#5aW9###emo#44GN###emo#44Gq###emo#5Lq6###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM###emo#44Gq###emo#5Lq6###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM###emo#44GV###emo#44KT###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44Kr###emo#44OV###emo#44Kn###emo#5aW9###emo#44GN###emo#44Gq###emo#5Lq6###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44K1###emo#44Ot###emo#44Oi###emo#5Yuf###emo#6ZuG####emo#44K1###emo#44Ot###emo#44Oz###emo#44Oi###emo#44OH###emo#44Or###emo#5Yuf###emo#6ZuG####emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#44GX###emo#44Gf###emo#5Lq6###emo#5YWo###emo#5ZOh###emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44O8###emo#44GZ###emo#44KL####emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#44GX###emo#44Gf###emo#5Lq6###emo#5YWo###emo#5ZOh###emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#6L+U###emo#44GX###emo#44GZ###emo#44KL####emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#6L+U###emo#44GX###cool#love##emo#44K+###emo#44Oz###emo#44OT###emo#44OV###emo#44Op###emo#44Oa###emo#44OB###emo#44O8###emo#44OO###starbucks #zombiefrappuccino#halloween#f4f#l4l

A post shared by Kumiko Tanaka (@tanaka__kumiko) on

It seems likely that the colorful Zombie Frappuccino will create some similar problems. As one barista wrote on Instagram: "this is about to be a mess."

Top 3

1 Strategy 17 things to start doing in your 20s so you don't live in...bullet
2 Strategy 8 'famous last words' that were probably made upbullet
3 Strategy Amazon triggered a $5 billion bidding war for its second...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Tony Robbins guided us through his morning routine, and that included a jump into a cold plunge pool after about five minutes in an extra-hot sauna.
Strategy Tony Robbins swears by starting his day with plunging into freezing cold water after an extra-hot sauna — here are the health benefits
Elon Musk Tesla
Strategy A Tesla recruiter shares the interview question that almost always stumps candidates
null
Strategy COCA-COLA CANNIBALISM: Diet Coke’s sister brand is pushing it closer to the brink of destruction (KO)
Sometimes, you've just got to strike out on your own.
Strategy How to quit your job to start something new, according to real people who left Facebook, Google, and Apple