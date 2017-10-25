Strategy :  Starbucks has a new take on the Unicorn Frappuccino that's designed to take over Instagram — here's what you need to know (SBUX)

Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino hits stores on Thursday.

The beverage will only be available for five days — just like the super-successful Unicorn Frappuccino.

Customers who have already tried the green caramel apple-flavored drink say it is sweet and "tastes like an airhead."

Starbucks is trying to recreate the viral success of the Unicorn Frappuccino with a new Halloween-themed drink.

Earlier this month, news broke that from Thursday, October 26 to Tuesday, October 31, Starbucks will serve a "Zombie Frappuccino."

While Starbucks hasn't officially confirmed the drink, some stores are already putting out signs advertising the Zombie Frappuccino.

Happy Halloween! Enjoy the new Zombie Frappuccino now until Halloween here on the 12th floor! #frappuccino #starbucks #zombiefrappuccino A post shared by 1740 Cafe (@1740cafe) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

And, some people have even managed to get their hands on the drink. And, just like the Unicorn Frappuccino, it looks like it was created for Instagram, with bold colors and a wacky design.

Starbucks has a Zombie Frappuccino. It tastes like an airhead and I#emo#4oCZ##m kinda fucking in love. #starbucks #zombiefrappuccino #basicspoopybitch A post shared by Kenobi (@itsbatgirl) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

not sure if this really blew my mind... but it was fun to draw on the cup! get ready for the Zombie frappuccino, coming out tomorrow for Halloween weekend! #zombiefrappuccino #starbucks #frappuccino A post shared by Caryn (@coffeekawaii) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

"Starbucks has a Zombie Frappuccino. It tastes like an airhead and I’m kinda f---ing in love," one person wrote on Instagram.

Will you get yours??? #zombiefrappuccino #tobeapartner A post shared by Kael Kirkpatrick (@sbuxwoodwardandnormandy) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

I'm "losing my mind" over the new #zombiefrappuccino #starbucks #starbucksmoa #tobeapartner A post shared by Bridget Kathleen (@bridgetkathleen91) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Many of the people posting photos of the drink on Instagram are Starbucks employees, who were able to try the drink before it hits menus on Thursday.

Our NEW Zombie Frappuccino launches tomorrow. So good, you'll lose your mind. Stop by Woodward and Normandy to get your limited time treat. #zombiefrappuccino #tobeapartner A post shared by Kael Kirkpatrick (@sbuxwoodwardandnormandy) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Zombie Frappuccino coming to a Starbucks near you October 26th! Come and get it!! #721starbucks #zombiefrappuccino A post shared by Ray Gallardo (@raywehoparty) on Oct 25, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

The cream-based Frappuccino will use green caramel apple powder and pink powder. Pink "brains" whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle will complete the classic Frankenstein coloring.

#starbucks #zombiefrappuccino #basicbitch A post shared by sara elizabeth (@thesaraexperience) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Something spooky is coming #starbucks #starbuckscanada #starbucksamirault #halloween #halloweenfrappuccino #zombie #zombiefrappuccino #yum #frappuccino A post shared by Starbucks Amirault (@starbucksamirault) on Oct 25, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

The super-limited-time offering of the Zombie Frappuccino is reminiscent of the Unicorn Frappuccino, which Starbucks released in April.

The Unicorn Frappuccino was only on Starbucks' menu for five days, but it went viral online. The drink netted a huge amount of press for Starbucks, and paid off in actual sales.

the bandwagon will be arriving shortly #zombiefrappuccino #zombiefrapp #starbucks #zombie #frappucino #betterthantheunicornfrappuccino #bandwagon A post shared by Savannah (@daffycat17) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

#emo#8J+Zgw==##taste weird #zombiefrappuccino #starbucks A post shared by Manfei (@xumanfei333) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

However, the Unicorn Frappuccino also put immense pressure on in-store workers, especially baristas.

Making the Unicorn Frappuccino was messy and time-intensive. Many locations had used up ingredients by the end of the first day, and had to face angry customers.

this is about to be a mess #supasweet #tobeapartner #Starbucks #zombiefrappuccino A post shared by ... (@arispectea) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

#emo#6KGd###emo#5pKD###emo#55qE###emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#44O8###emo#44OQ###emo#44OD###emo#44Kv###emo#44K5###emo#5paw###emo#5L2c###emo#44K+###emo#44Oz###emo#44OT###emo#44OV###emo#44Op###emo#44Oa###emo#44OB###emo#44O8###emo#44OO###emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#44O8###emo#44OQ###emo#44OD###emo#44Kv###emo#44K5###emo#77yI###emo#44Ki###emo#44Oh###emo#44Oq###emo#44Kr###emo#6ZmQ###emo#5a6a###emo#6LKp###emo#5aOy###emo#77yJ###emo#44K+###emo#44Oz###emo#44OT###emo#44OV###emo#44Op###emo#44Oa###emo#44OB###emo#44O8###emo#44OO##10#emo#5pyI##26#emo#5pel###emo#772e##31#emo#5pel###emo#44G+###emo#44Gn###emo#44Gu###emo#5pyf###emo#6ZaT###emo#6ZmQ###emo#5a6a###emo#6LKp###emo#5aOy###emo#44OP###emo#44Ot###emo#44Km###emo#44Kj###emo#44O8###emo#44Oz###emo#6ZmQ###emo#5a6a###emo#6LKp###emo#5aOy###emo#5ZGz###emo#44Gv###emo#44Kt###emo#44Oj###emo#44Op###emo#44Oh###emo#44Or###emo#44Kw###emo#44Oq###emo#44O8###emo#44Oz###emo#44Ki###emo#44OD###emo#44OX###emo#44Or###emo#44Gr###emo#44CB###emo#44OB###emo#44On###emo#44Kz###emo#44K9###emo#44O8###emo#44K5###emo#44Go###emo#44OU###emo#44Oz###emo#44Kv###emo#44Gu###emo#44Ob###emo#44Kk###emo#44OD###emo#44OX####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM####emo#44GL###emo#44KP###emo#44GE###emo#44GE####emo#44KG###emo#44KB###emo#44GL###emo#44KP###emo#44GE###emo#44GE####emo#44Kk###emo#44Oz###emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#5pig###emo#44GI####emo#44Kr###emo#44OV###emo#44Kn####emo#44K5###emo#44K/###emo#44O8###emo#44OQ###emo#44OD###emo#44Kv###emo#44K5####emo#44OP###emo#44Ot###emo#44Km###emo#44Kj###emo#44O8###emo#44Oz####emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44OQ####emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44OQ##100##emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44O8####emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44Ov###emo#44O8####emo#55u4###emo#5LqS###emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44O8####emo#55u4###emo#5LqS####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM###emo#5aW9###emo#44GN###emo#44Gq###emo#5Lq6###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM###emo#44Gq###emo#5Lq6###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44GK###emo#44GX###emo#44KD###emo#44KM###emo#44GV###emo#44KT###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44Kr###emo#44OV###emo#44Kn###emo#5aW9###emo#44GN###emo#44Gq###emo#5Lq6###emo#44Go###emo#57mL###emo#44GM###emo#44KK###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE####emo#44K1###emo#44Ot###emo#44Oi###emo#5Yuf###emo#6ZuG####emo#44K1###emo#44Ot###emo#44Oz###emo#44Oi###emo#44OH###emo#44Or###emo#5Yuf###emo#6ZuG####emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#44GX###emo#44Gf###emo#5Lq6###emo#5YWo###emo#5ZOh###emo#44OV###emo#44Kp###emo#44Ot###emo#44O8###emo#44GZ###emo#44KL####emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#44GX###emo#44Gf###emo#5Lq6###emo#5YWo###emo#5ZOh###emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#6L+U###emo#44GX###emo#44GZ###emo#44KL####emo#44GE###emo#44GE###emo#44Gt###emo#6L+U###emo#44GX###cool#love##emo#44K+###emo#44Oz###emo#44OT###emo#44OV###emo#44Op###emo#44Oa###emo#44OB###emo#44O8###emo#44OO###starbucks #zombiefrappuccino#halloween#f4f#l4l A post shared by Kumiko Tanaka (@tanaka__kumiko) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

It seems likely that the colorful Zombie Frappuccino will create some similar problems. As one barista wrote on Instagram: "this is about to be a mess."