Strategy :  Starbucks baristas are already dreading the chain's Halloween-themed twist on the Unicorn Frappuccino, the drink that was made to take over Instagram (SBUX)

Starbucks is hoping to recreate the madness of the Unicorn Frappuccino with a spooky, Halloween-themed beverage.

(Kate Taylor)
From Thursday, October 26 to Tuesday, October 31, Starbucks is serving a "Zombie Frappuccino," the website Day of the Human reported.

The cream-based Frappucino will use green caramel apple powder and pink powder. Pink "brains" whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle will complete the classic Frankenstein coloring.

While Starbucks hasn't confirmed its plan to roll out the Zombie Frappuccino, some baristas are already stressing about the drink on social media.

The super-limited-time offering of the Zombie Frappuccino is reminiscent of the Unicorn Frappuccino, which Starbucks released in April. The Unicorn Frappuccino was only on Starbucks' menu for five days, but it went viral online, netted a huge amount of press for Starbucks, and paid off in actual sales.

However, the Unicorn Frappuccino also put immense pressure on in-store workers, especially baristas. Making the Unicorn Frappuccino was messy and time-intensive. Many locations had used up ingredients by the end of the first day, and had to face angry customers.

"Our Halloween plans are still under [mummy] wraps, but we look forward to sharing more details with the living soon," a Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider in an email.

