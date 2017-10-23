Strategy :  Shake Shack is debuting chili — here's how to get it before it officially hits the menu (SHAK)

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Shake Shack is adding chili to the menu.

(Shake Shack)
For a limited time, the chain is serving a chili cheeseburger, chili cheese dog, and chili cheese fries at locations across the US. The chili is made with slow-braised beef, as well as ancho and chile de arbol peppers.

While chili on its own won't be on the official menu, customers can order a cup of chili as a side as a sort of "secret menu" item.

Shake Shack is debuting the chili menu items on Thursday, November 2. However, the chili-themed menu will become available on the chain's app starting Monday, October 30.

