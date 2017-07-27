Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Sean Hannity responds to claim he ran up a $42,000 tab at Trump's hotel after flying in a 70-year-old lobster from Maine

Strategy Sean Hannity responds to claim he ran up a $42,000 tab at Trump's hotel after flying in a 70-year-old lobster from Maine

  • Published:

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity denies spending thousands of dollars dining at the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC on inauguration weekend.

Sean Hannity apparently spent big at Trump Hotel. play

Sean Hannity apparently spent big at Trump Hotel.

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity says a story about him spending thousands of dollars dining at the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC on inauguration weekend is "fake news."

A waiter told GQ that Hannity ran up a $42,000 tab at the hotel's restaurant.

According to the waiter, the huge check included the cost of getting an eight-pound, 70-year-old lobster delivered to the hotel from Maine.

Politico's Hadas Gold spotted the bizarre tidbit in GQ's article about the hotel on Thursday.

Soon after, Hannity took to Twitter to call the waiter's story "Ridiculous Fake News."

Fox News had previously denied the story to GQ on Hannity's behalf.

Hannity has been a steady source of pro-Trump coverage on Fox News. In June, controversial conservative commentator Ann Coulter published a column saying that the host "would endorse communism" if Donald Trump did.

Top 3

1 Strategy 16 ways to stay warm when your office is freezing, according to...bullet
2 Strategy Coca-Cola is killing Coke Zero as we know it — and people are...bullet
3 Strategy 14 sleeping habits of unsuccessful peoplebullet

Strategy

null
Strategy Consumers are hopeful Amazon-Whole Foods merger will lead to better shopping experience (AMZN)
null
Strategy This new solar-powered home development store is coming after Home Depot
Birkenstock CEO David Kahan says Amazon is "pathetic."
Strategy 'This is a middle finger to all brands': Birkenstock CEO lashes out at Amazon in brutal letter (AMZN)
It comes down to two things, suspects Kevin O'Leary, pictured.
Strategy 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary has a theory about why companies run by women make him the most money