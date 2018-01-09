Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Retailers now have the power to unlock your doors

Strategy Retailers now have the power to unlock your doors

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Smart-lock startup August Home is offering a service to retailers that enables couriers to access customers' houses when no one is home.

null play

null

(August)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Smart-lock startup August Home is offering a service called August Access to retailers, which enables couriers to access customers' houses when no one is home.
  • Walmart and Amazon have rolled out similar services.

Walmart made waves last year when it announced new services that would allow couriers to enter customers' houses to deliver packages when no one is home.

Now many more retailers will be able to offer that service, thanks to the smart-lock startup August Home.

August Home announced Tuesday that it's rolling out a new in-home delivery service called August Access that will be available to all retailers, TechCrunch reports.

The service, in partnership with the home delivery company Deliv, will allow retailers' delivery services to access customers' homes through smart locks, and then leave packages inside.

null play

null

(August)

In order to participate in the program, customers must purchase a smart lock from August Home or its parent company, Assa Abloy.

Retailers that offer August Access will prompt customers to select that as a delivery option at checkout.

When a courier arrives at a customer's home, he or she will ring the doorbell. If no one is home, a temporary code will be sent to the courier to unlock the customer's door.

"Through this unique partnership, we are bringing a bit of magic to the shopping experience," Daphne Carmeli, CEO of Deliv, said in a statement to TechCrunch. "Deliv provides the last mile fulfillment solution for a broad retailer network across the country while August Home supplies the technology to take the final step into the home for a totally seamless experience, start to finish."

Top 3

1 Strategy 11 things you say that will automatically disqualify you in a...bullet
2 Strategy 19 signs you're about to be firedbullet
3 Strategy 9 signs you're a problem employee — even if it doesn't feel...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Taco Bell's 'Belluminati' ad
Strategy 'The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject': singer of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' slams Taco Bell commercial on Twitter
Jeff Bezos, now the richest person in history, didn't create Amazon until he was 31 years old.
Sports Jeff Bezos, Julia Child, and 17 more highly successful people who changed careers after age 30
 
Strategy Amazon is still obliterating its biggest competition — and it's not even close
null
Strategy 5 things that make Canada a very different place to work than the US