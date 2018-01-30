Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Quiksilver's CEO has mysteriously disappeared off the coast of France

Strategy Quiksilver's CEO has mysteriously disappeared off the coast of France

  • Published:

French authorities are searching for Pierre Agnes after his boated washed up on shore.

Pierre Agnes play

Pierre Agnes

(AP Photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The CEO of Quiksilver's parent company is missing after his boat was found washed up on the southwest coast of France.
  • French authorities have launched a search operation.
  • Pierre Agnes is CEO of Boardriders, the company that owns Quiksilver.

The CEO of Quiksilver's parent company is missing after his boat was found washed up onshore on the southwest coast of France on Tuesday.

French authorities have launched a search operation and sent boats and helicopters to look for 54-year-old Pierre Agnes, Reuters reported.

Agnes had set out on his boat early in the morning but sent a message to port authorities later in the day to say that he would be delaying his return due to thick fog, according to Reuters.

His 36-foot sailboat was then found washed up on the coast near Biarritz.

Agnes is the CEO of Boardriders, the company that owns Quiksilver and Roxy.

Top 3

1 Strategy Here's what fans of the Patriots and Eagles will be eating...bullet
2 Strategy Meet the 3 quarterbacks who got the Eagles to the Super Bowl...bullet
3 Strategy This clothing startup built a cult following and millions...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Can we get a collective "nope" on some of these?
Strategy Airlines have had it with fake emotional support animals — here are some of the strangest animals people have tried to bring on planes
Joseph Stalin, pictured, was the leader of the Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until his death in 1953. His great-grandson is an artist living in Georgia.
Strategy What the living descendants of notorious dictators are doing today
The Bandier leggings (left) cost $98, while the Outdoor Voices version (right) costs $95.
Strategy 'People should boycott everything about you': Athleisure startup CEO rips into rival brand for allegedly copying its legging design
Get real.
Strategy 9 hard truths about relationships no one wants to believe