Strategy :  Pawhuska, Oklahoma, went from a 'ghost town' to a thriving tourist hub thanks to 'The Pioneer Woman' — here's what it's like to visit

A Food Network show is transforming a small town in Oklahoma.

In 2011, the Food Network aired the first episode of "The Pioneer Woman," starring Ree Drummond. The show, which was based on Drummond's popular cooking blog, quickly turned Drummond into one of the most beloved personalities on the network.

Now, a small town near Drummond's family's ranch is reaping the benefits of the star's success.

Pawhuska, Oklahoma — a small town with just 3,600 residents — attracts up to 15,000 visitors a day thanks to the success of "The Pioneer Woman," Thrillist's Khushbu Shah reported. Tourists flood the town to eat at Drummond's restaurant, shop at her general store, and revel in the "Pioneer Woman" lifestyle.

Shah's piece paints a fascinating picture of an evolving town. And, it got us wondering what it'd be like to visit Pawhuska ourselves.

Here's a peek into how one television show transformed the Oklahoma town.

Pawhuska isn't easy to get to. The closest airport, Tulsa, is more than an hour away.

Prior to the rise of "The Pioneer Woman," the town's biggest claim to fame was being the site of the first Boy Scout troop.

Moving cattle yesterday... not me. I moved nothing. These guys moved cattle. I was mostly just nervous. Awesome day! A post shared by Matt Payne (@mattpaynetravelphotography) on Oct 7, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

More than one person told Shah that Pawhuska was a "ghost town" until recently.

Heading back to Pawhuska for three more days of shooting. It will be the exact opposite of this peaceful sunset but getting excited about the project. A post shared by Matt Payne (@mattpaynetravelphotography) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

There are no hotels and few restaurants, except for a Sonic Drive-In on the edge of town. Even the town's Walmart shut down in 1995, and the site has since been turned into a warehouse for Drummond's "Mercantile."

Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, opened "The Mercantille" in 2016.

Mom and I took a day trip to Pawhuska, Oklahoma to finish out our long weekend! Such a fun place to visit. A post shared by Hannah Byers (@hannahcbyers) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

"The Merc," as it is often called by Drummond and her fans, is a triple threat: bakery, deli, and general store.

Such a great day visiting the Mercantile & eating some of the most delicious food this side of the Oklahoma state line. A post shared by Holly Hatfield (@hatfield4) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Up to 15,000 customers flock to Pawhuska every day to visit the site.

Eating at The Merc! #reedrummond #pioneerwoman #lemonbars #southerncooking A post shared by Nicole Nicholas Rasmussen (@nicoleras29) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Customers wait in line for hours, with some arriving as early as 5 a.m. to get into the restaurant.

Mom and I took a day trip to Pawhuska, Oklahoma to finish out our long weekend! Such a fun place to visit. A post shared by Hannah Byers (@hannahcbyers) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

The menu features some of Drummond's recipes from her blog and Food Network show.

Drummond is known for her comfort food, meaning the menu is filled with items like pancakes, mac and cheese, and chicken fried steak.

// this was from so long ago but I don't have anything to post...// A post shared by Nicole Silvers #emo#77iP## (@nikki_silvers01) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

The general store is packed with knick knacks, kitchenware, and home decor.

Measuring cups! One of The Merc's first loves. We've got dots, owls, birds, florals, and more. Link in profile! Happy Saturday! A post shared by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile (@pwmercantile) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Basically, it's a Ree Drummond-approved Cracker Barrel.

Pioneer woman mercantile store ! It#emo#4oCZ##s Beautiful! #pawhuska #pioneerwoman #oklahoma #pcglittergal2017 A post shared by Terri Brush (@terribrushdesigns) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

There's also a bakery-coffee shop hybrid.

Drummond jokingly said that the coffee shop was centered around her desire for a high-quality espresso drink. "I felt that I really did this whole thing, just so that I could have a good cup of coffee everyday," she told Thrillist.

Rooney is still talking about our trip to Oklahoma a few weeks ago. Here are a few more photos of our trip to The Mercantile A post shared by Hannah Butler (@hannahlbutler) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Source: Thrillist

Drummond lives slightly outside of Pawhuska.

Today was 40th Bucket List and the whole reason behind our 1600klm Texas & Oklahoma Road trip. It was SO much fun! #lattsysfamilyvacay #tamsturns40 #pioneerwoman #themercantile #roadtrip #oklahoma A post shared by mrslatts (@mrslatts) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

As the name of her blog and show would indicate, Drummond lives on a ranch: Drummond Ranch, just outside of the town.

Ladd Drummond comes from a prominent ranching family. With more than 440,000 acres, the Drummonds are one of the top 20 largest landholders in the US.

Pop Quiz! What is my husband doing in these photos? a. Zapping a villain with his super powers b. Conducting the New York Philharmonic orchestra c. Describing to me the area of the ranch and the gates I need to drive through to meet him later d. It doesn't matter because look at those arms A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

The Drummonds are far from finished when it comes to bringing new activity to Pawhuska.

This summer, the lodge by Drummond Ranch began offering free tours on select days.

Lodge visitors enjoying the views of Osage County. If you come visit @pwmercantile, it makes a fun little side trip! #emo#8J+koA==## A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

There's construction on what Drummond referred to on Instagram as "another restoration project we've been working on in our small town."

Wanted to share another restoration project we've been working on in our small town. I'll show you more as it progresses, but meantime, scroll to the end of these photos and check out what we found under the plaster this week. Love it when hidden pieces of history get to come out and play again. A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

And, it's helping Pawhuska as a whole. According to Thrillist, nearly a dozen new business have opened over the past year or so, and the town's sales-tax revenue has risen 33% across all businesses.